LNP | LancasterOnline asked readers to share a little bit about their marriages, and almost universally, couples expressed how communication, understanding and compromise has helped their relationships stand the test of time.

For Elizabeth Wise and her husband Larry Roberts, that was especially true as they both overcame COVID-19 over the holidays. It even helped them bring in some laughter and smiles at a time that was hard for them.

Elizabeth had just gotten discharged from Lancaster General Heath’s emergency department and was feeling drained, tired and sore. She was having breathing complications from COVID-19 and the trip would be the first of two to the emergency room before being hospitalized for a few days.

Her husband of the past seven years, Larry, who also had COVID-19 at the time, was waiting at the car to pick her up when she was wheeled out of the hospital. She remembered breaking down crying, confiding in Larry about how the past few days had been terrible for her.

She hadn’t eaten in two days and the shortness of breath was unbearable.

“Larry, do you think I’m going to make it?” she said to her husband as they pulled away from the hospital.

“Baby, McDonald's is just around the corner,” he said back, with a gentle expression, as Wise recalls.

They both paused, realized they were talking about two completely different things, and started to laugh.

“You definitely need a sense of humor,” Elizabeth said of their marriage.

The couple, both 47, lives in Akron Borough and have only been married for the past eight years, but their relationship goes back to their high school days in Potter County, in the northern part of the state.

Elizabeth was in the band as part of the pit crew for the school’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” and Larry, who was a class older, was playing Audrey II – the plant that eats everyone in an attempt to take over the world.

High school love came and went − Larry went on to the Air Force and Elizabeth wasn’t keen on having a long-distance relationship, so the two split.

Twenty years and seven children later, the two met again, this time at a high school reunion in 2012.

A year after, the couple was back together and surprising their mixed families with a wedding day under the guise of a family reunion.

“My mother mouthed to me, ‘right now?’” Larry said, laughing as he recalled their wedding day.

Elizabeth and Larry both said that a sense of humor, communication and understanding have helped the two through their tough times in the past.

“If you don’t like something, just say it,” Larry said. “And then you talk it out and figure it out… It becomes a flow and then everything’s not so critical.”

After both tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays, Elizabeth said she and her husband are just happy and thankful for each other, the ability to cherish the memories they’ve made so far and making more memories in the future.

“She’s my best friend,” Larry said.

A foundation of friendship

Less than 10 minutes away in Ephrata, Tom and Jacque Mitchell recalled their relationship and elaborated on how important being friends was, and still, is.

The pair have been married for 38 years and retired to Lancaster County from Virginia Beach three years ago.

Their lives have slowed down a bit now compared to 1980s when Jacque was going to nursing school and Tom was working full-time.

In fact, the two were so busy that they ended up getting married on Tom’s lunch break one summer afternoon in 1982.

Tom had to have emergency surgery for a detached retina and couldn't get time off of work, and Jacque had been going to school full time.

They were the 26th couple out of 27 getting married that day at the courthouse. Afterward, they went back to school and work. The celebration came later that night at a pizza place with Tom’s mother.

“What’s helped us is – I think – just being supportive and respectful of each other,” Tom said of his nearly four decades of marriage. “But, you know, you’ve got to start out with love, too.”

The two were best friends for a few years before they started dating, and Jacqui said she thinks that helped build the relationship a lot.

They’ve supported each other over the years with moves to new places, most recently Ephrata, to be closer to Jacqui’s family.

“She’s been a godsend to me” Tom said. “I don’t really think I grew up until I married her.”

Tom said that through it all, the biggest things that’ve helped their marriage is being respectful, honest and supportive.