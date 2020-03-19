So, you’ve got plenty of time on your hands. Maybe this is the time to focus on those long movies and movie franchises you never had to time to watch before.
We’ve collected some of the best, all of which are available on streaming services. All are at least 3 hours long.
“The Irishman” (3 hours, 29 minutes)
This 2019 movie tells the story of Frank Sheeran (Robert DeNiro) and his association with the Bufalino crime family. Now in a nursing home, Frank looks back at his life, especially his involvement with the “disappearance” of Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).
“The Right Stuff” (3 hours, 13 minutes)
This 1983 movie tells the story of the original Mercury astronauts, including Chuck Yeager (Sam Shepard), Alan Shephard (Scott Glenn) and John Glenn (Ed Harris).
“Titanic” (3 hours, 14 minutes)
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fall in love while the ship Titanic crashes into an iceberg and sinks in this 1997 classic.
“Doctor Zhivago” (3 hours, 17 minutes)
Set against the Russian Revolution and civil war, the 1965 film follows poet and physician Yuri Zhivago (Omar Sharif) and his love affair with Lara (Julie Christie), along with many other subplots.
“Gettysburg” (4 hours, 31 minutes)
This is one of the longest films ever released in theaters. Originally intended to be a TBS miniseries, the 1993 film was adapted from Michael Shaara’s “The Killer Angels,” about the epic Civil War battle. Martin Sheen, Sam Elliott and Tom Berenger star.
“JFK” (3 hours, 9 minutes)
A multitude of conspiracy theories about who killed John F. Kennedy as told through the compelling and controversial lens of director Oliver Stone in this 1991 film.
“Schindler’s List” (3 hours, 15 minutes)
Steven Spielberg's 1993 masterpiece tells the true story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), who uses Jews as unpaid labor in his factory in Poland during World War II. As the Holocaust grows, Schindler gains a conscience and begins to save Jewish lives.
Watching some of the great trilogies and franchises can be a daylong event. Take advantage!
“The Godfather” trilogy (8 hours, 59 minutes)
Francis Ford Coppola’s epic story of the Corleone family, from its origins in Italy to Michael’s attempt to legitimize the crime family.
“Lord of the Rings” trilogy (9 hours, 18 minutes) (12 hours, 6 minutes Blu-ray extended edition)
J.R.R. Tolkien’s trilogy comes to the screen under the masterful hand of Peter Jackson. Hobbits Frodo and Sam set out on a great journey to destroy the One Ring.
“The Hunger Games” (9 hours, 8 minutes)
This one is actually four films. They are based on Suzanne Collins’ dystopian novels about Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), who, as a Tribute, is forced by the evil Capitol of the nation of Panem to battle for survival. Her success leads to an uprising.
“Pirates of the Caribbean” (12 hours, 8 minutes)
Lose yourself in the seafaring adventures of Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and his rowdy crew over these five movies.