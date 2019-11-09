In observance of Veterans Day, Ancestry.com is opening up its military records for free searches from now through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.

To search military records such as draft cards and various soldier lists, visit ancestry.com/cs/honor. You don't have to be an Ancestry.com member to search these military records during the next week.

Ancestry, a DNA testing company that maintains a database of millions of historical and family records, says its military records cover more than 100 million names. The company says its records cover "all 50 states and nearly 400 years of American history, from the Colonial era to Vietnam — and beyond."

Among the records you can search free for the next week are U.S. draft registration cards for world wars I and II; Civil War soldier records from 1861-65; the U.S. Veterans Affairs department beneficiary-identification death records from 1850-2010; and U.S. Army Transport Service passenger lists from 1910-39.

You can get help in learning how to search military records on Ancestry.com's support page, located here.

Ancestry.com is also collecting video remembrances of World War II veterans. To be a part of the project, veterans' families can learn more about the collection and upload video interviews with the veterans at ancestry.com/cs/veterans.

Newspaper records

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

You may also be able to find local information about veterans through newspapers.com. If you are a subscriber either to LNP (print) or Lancaster Online (digital), you have free access to Lancaster Newspapers going back 225 years.

If you are a subscriber, and have registered online, you can search local newspaper records here: lancasteronline.com/archives.