Restaurant Week York starts Friday, Feb. 19.

The restaurant week has 38 restaurants and bars offering breakfasts and lunches (both with $5, $10 and $15 options) and dinners ($20, $30 and $40) through Sunday, Feb. 28.

For York’s foodie week, restaurants offer special dishes only available during the week along with regular menus. Businesses have dine-in, takeout and delivery options. Reservations can be made at some locations.

Here are a few options at three of the participating restaurants. The full list of menus can be found online.

The Handsome Cab will have apple compote, cinnamon sugar, salted caramel beignets and Cajun crawfish beignets ($15) for Sunday brunch plus a wine tasting, virtual or in-person ($35 with four wines, cheese and charcuterie).

Neama’s Egyptian Food will have a special sampler with a half serving of all of the main dishes ($10).

Skillet2Plate Soul Bistro will have a brisket, shrimp, salmon, chicken and vegan soul bowls ($10 and $15).

Before COVID-19, Lancaster City Restaurant Week organized a week of specials in early spring as well as one in the fall. Organizers have not shared details about events in 2021.