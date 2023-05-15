Local history enthusiasts and fans of antique tall clocks will want to make some time for LancasterHistory's next installment of the museum's "Collections Up Close" tours.

The "Lancaster County Tall Clocks" tour and presentation takes place at LancasterHistory (230 N. President Ave., Lancaster) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

LancasterHistory curator and director of collections James McMahon will lead the program and present information about the tall clocks manufactured in Lancaster County during the 18th and 19th centuries. After a presentation, guests are invited to get a closer look at the tall clocks on display.

According to McMahon, between 1750-1850, when hand-crafted tall clocks were at the height of their popularity, more than 140 clockmakers appeared on the county's tax lists.

"Lancaster County served as the center of hand-crafted tall clocks in North America," McMahon wrote in an email.

The museum has a collection of 23 tall clocks with an additional seven clocks on loan from a local collector, according to McMahon.

During the event, 22 of the tall clocks will be on display including one by 18th-19th century Lancaster-based clockmaker Martin Schreiner. That clock, which stood for many years in the lobby of the Fulton Bank on Penn Square, was recently donated to the museum by the bank, according to an email from McMahon.

"It is the only tall clock we have running in our building," McMahon wrote in an email.

Tickets for the tour are $10 for adults (18+), $8 for seniors (65+) and $6 for students (ages 11-18 or with a college ID). LancasterHistory members can attend for free, but should register at the museum's website.

Tickets can be purchased or reserved at LancasterHistory.org or by calling 717-392-4633. Capacity is limited and advanced registration is encouraged.