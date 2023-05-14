One of the best ways to prepare for a future in a field like masonry is to rebuild something from the past.

That’s what happened earlier this spring when more than 20 first-year Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology masonry and civil engineering construction technology students reconstructed a collapsed stone wall and relaid and regraded a brick walkway at Historic Rock Ford.

The collapsed stone wall near the property’s barn was sizable, at 80 feet long, 4 feet high and 2 feet thick. The brick walkway leading to the main entrance of the mansion had buckled. Both were on the Rock Foundation’s “to-do list” for years, but high-cost estimates from commercial contractors prevented any previous restoration work from being done.

Luckily, instructors from Thaddeus Stevens were looking for some maintenance projects to fill a gap in their freshman spring curricula. The work took place during two weeks in late March and early April.

“You can only do so much with fake mortar in the shop,” says Mike Gardner, who’s been teaching first-year masonry at Thaddeus Stevens for 10 years. “When you get out on a live wall, that really helps the kids see all the things we’ve talked about (in the classroom).”

Gardner, a Thaddeus Stevens graduate himself, says the college is only able to work with nonprofits to gain real-world experience and since Rock Ford was struggling to find affordable commercial contractors the partnership was a perfect fit.

Sam Slaymaker, executive director at Rock Ford, was equally pleased by the working relationship.

“We were extremely impressed by the caliber of work provided by the Thaddeus Stevens students and by how much they were able to accomplish in just a couple of weeks,” Slaymaker wrote in an email. “This was a great project for both of our institutions in that Rock Ford was able to accomplish these much-needed masonry and brick projects, while Stevens’ students were able to hone their skills and use their 21st-century equipment in an historic setting while making lasting improvements to a Lancaster landmark.”

A grant from the High Foundation covered all the expenses and supplies, Slaymaker says.

Built to last

Previously, Gardner led a brick-making demonstration for fifth-grade students in the Solanco School District at Rock Ford. Gardner showed elementary students how to form clay he pulled up from his own backyard into bricks. He also explained how the bricks need to be superheated in a 2,000-degree oven for three days. A well-made brick in a structurally sound building such as the Rock Ford mansion, Gardner says, can last for a very long time.

“You’ve got brick in that building that hasn’t been touched for 200 years,” says Gardner, 40, of Elizabethtown. “The design makes the building last longer. It's got nice overhangs all around it which keeps the water from running down the face of the brick. The longer that you can keep a brick dry, the longer it lasts.”

The bricks on the walkway were another story. Moisture caused the brick walkway to be warped and the entire area needed to be regraded. Drainage needed to be added before the bricks could be relaid. Giving first-year students the opportunity to work together with real brick is a great way to prepare them for the final project of the two-year program: building a house.

“The sophomores build a house every year and the school sells the house,” Gardner says. “There are 6,000-10,000 bricks on those. This (project) gets them prepared for the following year, so when they get to the house, they’ve seen some live work. They understand the concept of using the string lines and the poles and how everyone has to work together as a team.”

Gardner saw opportunities for multiple classes to gain practical work experience at Rock Ford and thought the brick project would be perfect for Mitch Kauffman’s first-year civil engineering construction technology students.

Kauffman’s students tackled a 700-square-foot section of the brick walkway — about a quarter of the whole area — which left enough work for future classes.

“The kids figured out that the bricks from that period, because they are older, are very irregular (shaped) as opposed to a modern paver,” Kauffman, 50, says. “It made it quite challenging to try to lay the brick straight and even.”

The next civil engineers

Kauffman’s 19 students are part of the first-ever class in a new civil engineering construction technology program. Kauffman says that the program was created because of an industry need, and students will be able to leave the program and immediately find work making, what he calls, a very livable wage.

“It’s hard work,” Kauffman says. “But there are tons of (job) opportunities.”

Gardner agrees and says that in areas, like Lancaster County, with lots of 100- to 200-year old stone and brick buildings, there’s lots of restoration construction work to be done.

At Rock Ford, Gardner’s masonry students handled the collapsed limestone rock wall near the barn. Parts of the wall were just rubble and needed to be completely rebuilt. Drainage also needed to be added to keep moisture away from the wall.

Rebuilding a stone wall is hard, heavy work. Gardner estimates his students moved about 800 rocks weighing between 30 and 300 pounds. And, Gardner points out, it’s not just stacking stones.

“I tried to explain that we’re not just stacking rocks like elementary students,” Gardner says. “The rocks have to be placed in a way that’s not going to make (the wall) weak. Kids generally love stone or they hate stone. It’s like putting together a big puzzle. Some people can’t see how the pieces fit together. Some people have the creative side and, like a sculptor, can see the potential in the rock.”

Gardner says the wall was dry laid — a technique where stonemasons arrange a structure without the use of mortar.

“You have to have the skills and technique to stack them in a good pattern that makes it stronger and more structurally sound. Dry laid is basically working off of gravity,” Gardner says. “When you look at all the old arches, train trellises and bridges, you can see it on bridges over Susquehanna River, a lot of that stuff is dry laid. The beauty of the dry lay is it lets moisture out. When you mortar it, you're stuck with the mortar and once you get enough moisture behind it, it freezes and it cracks. The cracks, over time, get bigger and then things start to move and it gets weaker.”

Gardner appreciates working in a historical setting and thinking about the historical context that brought about the masonry traditions and codes, which act almost like a single language so builders from Ireland, Germany, Italy and all over the world with different building traditions could work together. And at a site like Rock Ford, Gardner says students can appreciate the history of the site and how it was built without the modern equipment of today.

“Imagine loading and lifting all those solid blocks? The kids start looking at the old things, how people built them and they get a lot more appreciation for what life would have been like,” Gardner says.

Gardner says it’s not only about the history of the building — it’s about the future.

“Somewhere down the line, one of those kids will be back at Rock Ford and they'll say, ‘Hey, you know, I worked at this place 20 years ago,’ ” Gardner says. “It just gives them a sense of pride about what they were able to accomplish.”

HISTORICAL CONTEXT Historic Rock Ford was the home of Revolutionary War Gen. Edward Hand. A wealthy white landowner, he enslaved people of African descent. Rock Ford has partnered with the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania to better tell the stories of these people whose lives were often undocumented. The site’s website also has educational materials about the history of slavery in Lancaster County. Read more at historicrockford.org/enslavement.