Locomotives are the subject of three new books celebrating railroad history and culture.

“The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Pictures” celebrates the collection of historic railroad equipment at the museum, located 300 Gap Road in Strasburg. The vast majority of photos in the book were taken by Craig A. Benner. It’s available for $9.99 in the museum’s shop, or through an order form on the museum’s website.

“Railroads, Art, and American Life: An Artist’s Memoir” by J. Craig Thorpe explores the past, present and future of rail travel through his works of art. Thorpe will give a presentation at book signing at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania at 11 a.m. May 10. The presentation is free of charge, but advance registration on Eventbrite is required, both to attend in person or on Zoom. (Registration is for the presentation only and does not include admission to the museum; regular museum admission rates apply and must be paid at the front desk on the day of the visit.)

Thorpe’s book, a 260-page hardcover with 130 color illustrations, is available for $40, or $34 for members of the Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, on the museum’s website or at its Whistle Stop Shop museum store.

Another release, “The Railroad Photography of Phil Hastings” by Tony Reevy, explores the life and work of Philip R. “Phil” Hastings (1925-87). Hastings captured North American locomotives with photojournalism sensibilities. Reevy’s is a 223-page hardcover featuring 153 black-and-white photos. The book is $40, or $34 for Friends of the Railroad Museum members. Reevy will give a presentation and book signing for Friends members at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at the museum.

For an application to join the Friends group or for more information, visit rrmuseumpa.org or call 717-687-8628.