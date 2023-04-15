Fancy a real trolley seat? What about a renowned grandfather clock or a Philadelphia Athletics autographed baseball?

Pennsylvania history soon will be available to the public when Horst Auctioneers of Ephrata hosts The T. Glenn Horst Estate Auction April 22, beginning at 9 a.m.

Late homebuilder and auctioneer T. Glenn Horst adored trolleys.

“He was able to hop on the trolley for 10 cents a ride in the thirties and forties,” says Tom Horst, his son. “He rode all over Lancaster County.”

In fact, the elder Horst, who died Dec. 3 at 90, created a trolley memorabilia display in his Akron basement that included maps and trolley tracks. “There are trolley bells, trolley seats, trolley photographs, trolley articles and trolley books,” Tim Horst, another son, says.

The patriarch also loved The Philadelphia Athletics, the major league team that played in Philadelphia from 1901 to 1954. The team, which moved to Kansas City, Missouri, now plays as the Oakland Athletics in California.

Why an auction?

“We feel like that’s the best way to disperse everything,” says T. Brent Horst, a grandson. “That’s our business, and that was his business.”

AUCTION DETAILS The T. Glenn Horst Estate Auction begins 9 a.m. April 22 at the Horst Auction Center, 50 Durlach Road, Ephrata. Horts Auctioneers will hold a preview for the auction 1-5 p.m. Friday, April 21, and beginning 7 a.m. the day of auction, Saturday, April 22. For more information, visit horstauction.com.

The company

T. Glenn Horst’s grandfather, a preacher, started his auction business around 1900. His son-in-law, Titus Horst, continued the tradition, building custom homes during the day and calling auctions at night and on weekends. The rest of the family followed in those footsteps.

“I came out of high school and did this,” Tom Horst recalls.

“This is all I know,” T. Brent Horst says. “It’s always been a part of my life.”

Family members occasionally travel to call auctions, but most of their business happens at the company’s complex of buildings at 50 Durlach Road, built in 1991. The Horsts also decided to focus on their auction company and no longer build homes.

“The last thing we built was the auction house,” Tim Horst says.

T. Glenn

Born June 16, 1932, in Ephrata, T. Glenn started in the family business in 1956. Work didn’t seem to interfere with his volunteer efforts, though. He donated time as the superintendent and trustee of First United Methodist Church in Ephrata and served on The Ephrata Area School Board and as a director of The Ephrata National Bank.

He belonged to the Akron Lions Club and The Cocalico Historical Society, often volunteering to call auctions for free to benefit the organization. T. Glenn Horst also belonged to Hopeland United Methodist Church.

Auction highlights

Highlights from the upcoming Horst auction include memorabilia from the Philadelphia Athletics, including a 1930s autographed baseball, autographed team photo and a 1930s Shibe Park World Series ticket.

Other sports collectibles will be available, including baseball bats used by Babe Ruth, Nellie Fox and George Kell and others, and a Ferris Fain first baseman’s mitt.

Trolley memorabilia will include an original fare coin drop box, brake and throttle handles, brass wheels, and a large brass trolley bell.

Artwork will include two Hattie Brunner original full-size watercolor winter paintings and one smaller auction scene, plus five James Keller original oil paintings. Works by Lizzie Mentzer, Milton Denlinger, Jay McVey and other artists also will go up for auction. In addition, a large framed 1903 Lancaster County Fair poster will be available.

Folk Art will include an original Joseph Lehn master salt, a Bucher Saffron cup from 1934, a carved Luke Gottshall horse and stone wagon, several duck decoys and wallpaper boxes.

Antique and vintage furniture will include a George Hoff Lancaster walnut grandfather clock with a broken arch top, a large rolltop desk, a three-section barrister’s oak bookcase, a mahogany victor table-top Victor Victrola on a record cabinet and a large cherry six-leg dropleaf table.

There’s even an automobile. A 2011 GMC Acadia Denali black four-door sedan, with about 60,000 miles, will be sold at noon.

Miscellaneous items include a 2008 Polaris 500 HD four-wheeler, which will be sold at 10 a.m., and a 1970 12’ Duocraft aluminum rowboat on a 1998 Loadrite boat trailer that will be sold as a package. In addition, people may bid on a Johnson 7.5 electric trolling motor.