Fifty years ago, the Penn Square Fountain was erected.

The fountain, designed by by Edmund W. Whiting, drew curiosity by people during its construction and to this day, many may wonder just what it represents.

"I don't know what it is, but I imagine it will look pretty after it's all done. It's something — art, ya know," said John Perezous when approached by a Lancaster New Era reporter for a story that ran Jan. 13, 1972.

"You've got to be kidding me. This is exceeded only by the monstrosity is the fountain at Park City," one person said.

Others were excited about the addition to Penn Square. The work was commissioned by the Commonwealth Bank, which was located on the square.

"It's different. I really like it. He must have been in some kind of mood to do it. It makes the square livelier than it was. Maybe it means freedom," Kay Houghton said.

Whiting, who was the chairman of Franklin & Marshall's art department and was on sabbatical at the time, made the statue from a ton of copper. The statue has oxidized over the years and darkened its patina.

"The idea was to form a surrounding for the water... And the rushing water is supposed to cut off the sound of traffic," Whiting told the New Era.

This was intentional in the design of the 16-foot circular fountain. Whiting had originally thought of creating it from fiberglass or granite before deciding on copper, according to the New Era article.

In addition to his work on the sculpture and the college, Whiting also served in the Royal Canadian Air Force as a pilot, flying with England's RAF (Royal Air Force) and was active in the Lancaster art scene and Lancaster's redevelopment at the time.