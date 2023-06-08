Christian broadcaster and longtime conservative political icon Pat Robertson died Thursday at 93.

Robertson famously blended politics and religion and took his political ambitions nationwide with a run for president, announcing his candidacy in September 1986 - contingent on at least 3 million people signing up to back him.

He got that, and one year later entered the Republican primary race, facing off against George H. W. Bush and Bob Dole. On Oct. 9, 1987, Robertson made his first campaign stop in Lancaster County, speaking to a crowd of more than 900 at the Host Farm Resort.

According to the New Era, he delivered a message of "fierce anti-Communism and uncompromising conservatism. The Intelligencer Journal described his speech as "fire and brimstone," and observed that the atmosphere of the event was more religious than political.

Robertson raised an estimated $165,000 at the event.

He returned again the next year, but by this time had conceded the primary to Bush, and played the role of keynote speaker at the county GOP's annual fundraising dinner on Oct. 14, 1988. He stumped for Bush, offering strategies for defeating his Democrat opponent, Michael Dukakis.

Robertson spoke for about 20 minutes to 500 Republicans at Willow Valley Conference Center. He suggested the key to a Bush win was for the candidate to hammer Dukakis on crime policies, and avoid off-the-cuff remarks.