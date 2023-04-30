It arrived at the office every Christmas, a golden tin filled with several pounds of dark and milk chocolate. The first time it came, we commented about the candies’ odd shape: What was this “kiss”-like treat from Pennsylvania?

Our office was in Glens Falls, New York, home to TV Data Inc., a company that gathered, compiled and customized TV listing information for newspapers throughout the United States and Canada.

The Wilbur Buds started coming in the 1980s, a gift from our client, Lancaster Newspapers Inc. More specifically, the chocolate came from its business manager, Jay H. Wenrich.

It was a fun and bustling era, when newsrooms were still noisy, chaotic and smoky places. The clackety keys of typewriters had not yet been silenced by computer keyboards. Our business was booming because cable TV was booming. Newspapers that once prepared their own TV listing pages for four or five broadcast stations now needed help when faced with 15 or 20 cable offerings.

Our product went out “camera-ready,” which meant it was all set to be waxed and laid out on newspaper mechanicals. The system was not flawless, and among the major offenses was missing a newspaper deadline. But Jay was one of those customers you wanted to give A-plus service to, so when a shipping delay occurred during a snowy New York winter, one of our employees drove Lancaster Newspapers’ listings from Glens Falls to Lancaster. That’s why chocolate at Christmas was important; it was a special reminder that Jay appreciated what we did.

When the publishing industry held its regional America East convention in Hershey every March, Jay was there. He worked the room of vendors, sneaking a small packet of Wilbur Buds into somebody’s hand when he caught them unwrapping a Hershey Kiss. His love for Lancaster County was genuine, and he had a kind and gentle way of making people laugh. He stopped by the TV Data booth often, especially the year it rained for three days and we were giving away umbrellas with our logo on them. We were the most popular booth that year.

Jay also made appearances at the larger American Newspaper Publishers Association conventions held each June at various locations around the country. His loyalty to us was evident when he came by our booth, often offering testimonials about our service to a paper we were trying to pitch.

In 1990, my husband and I left TV Data, where we had met, to join TV Host magazine in Harrisburg. We ended up living in Hershey and during our 27 years there, we faithfully read the Harrisburg Patriot-News. We lamented the ongoing struggles of newspapers that forced some to reduce their runs to three days a week.

Unfortunately, our paths never crossed with Jay again, but you never know where the crumbs (or in this case, the chocolate) will lead.

When we retired in 2017, we moved to Lititz. We now read LNP, and look through Sunday’s “On the Screen” TV section. We relish the thump of the newspaper’s arrival on our front porch each morning.

Jay has been gone for several years, but he will always be a beloved figure from our past. We have learned that his pride of Lancaster County (and love of Wilbur Buds) was well-deserved. He would like the plaque that a friend gave us after we moved: “I wasn’t born in Lititz, but I got here as fast as I could.”

The author lives in Lititz.

