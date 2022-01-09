During the 1930s and ’40s, few Puerto Ricans knew anything about Santa Claus — perhaps because we didn’t have snow, reindeer or sleds.

It was the Three Kings who were the gift-bearers for children, and they arrived on Jan. 6.

Every night before the much-awaited day, our grandmother took us outside just before putting us to bed to check on the progress of their journey.

She would direct our attention to the three stars, which we believed were the brightest in which got brighter and brighter as they got closer to where we lived.

When the Three Kings finally arrived late at night, they fed their camels the grass and water the children had left for them on the floor next to their beds. When the children woke up and found the presents the Three Kings had left, they ran outside to show the other children and play with the new toys.

One year, our parents were not able to “get in touch” with the Three Kings, so our grandmother, while putting us to bed said, “Tomorrow, before the sun knows we are awake, we will go into the hills and have a picnic.”

She woke us up while the fireflies were still darting here and there, and we made our way to the nearby hills. She told us stories, we collected insects, leaves and flowers, and we feasted on fresh coconut pieces, coconut water, corn patties and bananas. It was a magical time.

It was dark by the time we got home. All the neighborhood children were in bed with their new toys.

We were too young to remember dates, or what was supposed to happen on special ones, but our grandmother had, and she didn’t want us to feel sad and forgotten by the Three Kings.

Love was the best gift that Christmas, and the memory lingers.

The author lives in Lancaster.

If you know an interesting story, please write it in 600 words or less and send it to Mary Ellen Wright, LNP editorial department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA, 17608-1328, email it to features@lnpnews. com. Please include your phone number and the name of the town you live in.