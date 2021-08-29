Family history has always been important in our family. As long as I can remember there has been a wedding photo of my grandfather, Morris D. Wehr, and grandmother, Clara Mohr Wehr, in the family archives. The photo was taken in 1906 and now has yellowed with age, but the wedding attire had the finery of the Victorian era that was so appealing to me. Little did I know that, many years later, this marriage from my paternal side of the family would lead me into a journey of discovering many new facts about the genealogy of my family.

My uncle, Myron P. Wehr, spent many years researching the Wehr and the Mohr family lines through church records and cemeteries, county libraries and Pennsylvania archives, and through correspondence with many existing family members.

His research extended into many editions that were distributed to our current Wehr and Mohr family members and the Lehigh County Historical Society. Myron volunteered many hours of his adult life to the society, and had been recognized many times for his work.

In September 2018, my nephew, Ken Wehr, was married in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. His brother, Charlie, gave the toast to his brother and new wife, Jennifer, and mentioned that the Wehr family had roots in the American Revolution.

From this speech my brother, Richard Wehr, and I had a mission to complete the task that my father, Leonard Wehr, had begun but never had the opportunity to complete.

Richard and I began to collect the paperwork needed to submit our applications into the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution.

Over the next year and a half, we researched the works completed by Myron, and found that our first American ancestor, Simon Wehr, came into this country in 1740 and had seven sons who participated in the American Revolution. With the help of numerous libraries, we found these patriots’ records were documented in the Pennsylvania State Archives. From the maternal side of my grandparents’ marriage, Johann Herman Mohr arrived in this country in 1744 and had nine sons who also served in the Revolution.

The journey of discovery that my brother and I traveled had many paths that brought us closer to our ancestors. As we went through the process of being accepted into the DAR and the SAR, it became apparent to us that the maternal side of our family had many more patriots we had not known existed.

Lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic gave us the opportunity to explore this side of the family. Documentation was found for an additional 16 patriots from four more families that fought in the American Revolution.

These families included the ancestors of Conrad Bloss, Casper Peter, Conrad Lentz, and Johann Otto Reidy. All of these ancestral families arrived by boat to this new world during the late 1730s and early 1740s. They came to build a new future and eventually had children who fought for the freedoms we have today.

From each new discovery, we felt the responsibility to preserve the work of our Uncle Myron and document our new discoveries. A decision was made to publish a 900-page book that included Myron’s work with our additional information. The book is titled “The Wehr and the Mohr Book Illustrated.”

Not until this book was completed and registered in the Library of Congress did I realize the impact that the wedding photo of my grandparents had on me.

As all brides will tell you, one of the most important decisions of the bride is the selection of her wedding dress. I tried on many, but a bride knows when she has found the perfect gown.

Not until 50 years later did I realize it was exactly like my grandmother’s dress, in every detail. The Victorian dress she wore was high-waisted, with long sleeves and a high neckline. As I look back at the 1906 wedding picture today, I realize what an unimaginable impression that picture of my grandparents made on me.

The author lives in Denver.