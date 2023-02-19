I got drafted into the U.S. Army in January 1968. By June 1968, we were sent to Vietnam.

Being in Lancaster County my whole life, I didn’t know where I was when I got there. I wondered if I did something wrong.

My mother had made great meals, cooked and cleaned and took care of my sister and me while my dad worked.

I was 19 years old, and my life from Lancaster County changed real fast.

I never got used to the stink, mud and rain in Vietnam. Some bugs looked like 747s when they landed. I had a leech on my leg that had to be burned off.

I was on a big gun called a 105 Howitzer. Of course, I lost my hearing and broke my eardrums many times.

Six months went fast, and I got to go on R&R, “rest and relaxation.” I don’t know whose idea this was to go rest for seven days and then go back to Vietnam.

I came back to Lancaster County after a year.

I’m 74 years old and never, ever want to leave again.

God bless the USA and Lancaster County.

Bradford Wile is a disabled veteran who is a resident of Willow Street. He was drafted into the Army 55 years ago and served with the 82nd Airborne Division in Vietnam. He retired from Delmarva Millwork after 50 years.

