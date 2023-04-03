Since 1963, Dutch Wonderland has been a mainstay of Lancaster County tourism and a landmark of Lincoln Highway East.

The park's iconic elements - the white castle façade gleaming at the far side of a massive parking lot, the little monorail trundling along its elevated track, the purple dragon overseeing his watery domain - are recognizable even to county residents who have never set foot inside the gates.

With Dutch Wonderland now celebrating its 60th anniversary, here's a look at the early years of the park, as seen through the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

On Oct. 28, 1962, the Sunday News published a photo of a strange sight - a fairytale castle being built in the middle of Lancaster County farm country.

Earl Clark was building a tourist attraction - a "family fun park," as he generally called it over the years - aimed at both children and adults. Having heard repeated complaints from tourists that Lancaster County lacked tourism options that appealed to kids, he came up with Dutch Wonderland as a solution.

Clark was a former potato farmer who entered the tourism business in 1958, when he built the Congress Inn motel along Route 30. For his new project, he bought a 14-acre tract from Franklin Brinkman and started building a castle.

Why a castle? Like many of his ideas over the years, Clark insisted he saw it in a dream. (Years later, his son Murl mentioned another simple fact in an interview with the Sunday News: "It's magical - and Disneyland had a castle.")

The 180-foot-long castle building would house gift shops and a snack bar.

As to the rides, only four were present on opening day - the Wonderland Special steam train; the Lady Gay riverboat (which was a replica of a vessel that once plied the waters of the Conestoga, transporting passengers to Rocky Springs amusement park); the Turnpike, with its drivable antique-style cars; and the Whale Boats.

In addition to the rides, this ad from the park's opening week lists all the other attractions available on Day One, from a petting zoo to puppet shows to several themed play areas focused on subjects such as nursery rhymes and space ships.

Throughout the 1960s, Clark, along with his wife, Molly, continued to improve the park, purchasing 54 adjoining acres of land for expansion and adding or updating rides and attractions every year.

One of the biggest early additions was the monorail, which debuted in 1966.

The original monorail trains were fully heated and air-conditioned, and had a glass bubble top. They traveled a mile-long circuit around the perimeter of the park. Of the three original monorails - one red, one white and one blue - two were destroyed in an after-hours fire in 1989, while the third was later sold off and replaced.

The next year, the Sky Ride debuted, taking guests 42 feet above the park - about twice as high as the monorail - in cable cars.

Also added during the 1960s were two rides that remained extremely popular for decades: The giant slide was a perennial favorite among children and adults alike, and the Dutch Wonder House was an unusual "haunted swing" attraction that involved a large swing that remained stable while the surrounding structure rotated around it, creating disorienting illusions of motion.

In 1969, Earl Clark added two features outside the park that, while not technically part of Dutch Wonderland, were associated with it.

The American Wax Museum of Lancaster County Heritage opened in the spring of that year, and the Wonderland Cinema followed a few months later. The wax museum featured a variety of scenes from Lancaster County's history, with a large Amish barn-raising serving as a showpiece exhibit.

As the 1970s dawned, Dutch Wonderland began offering dolphin shows. The park's first dolphin, Dutchie, arrived in June 1970, and was joined the next year by two additional dolphins, Duchess and Wonder. Sea lions also were added to the show in the early 1970s.

Dutch Wonderland has always offered live entertainment and appearances by celebrities, both local and more widely known. Throughout the '60s and '70s, stars of Philadelphia-based children's television shows were regulars at the park.

Chief Halftown, cowgirl Sally Starr and the Peter Pan-inspired Pixanne all entertained kids at Dutch Wonderland.

In fact, Pixanne (aka Jane Norman) became an official goodwill ambassador for Lancaster County tourism in 1974. Her eponymous TV show had spread beyond the Philadelphia market thanks to syndication in other areas of the country, and Earl Clark signed her up as an official spokesperson - for Dutch Wonderland in particular and county tourism in general.

Her duties included not only appearances at the park, but also appearances on TV talk shows from Boston to Chicago, during which she would promote Lancaster County as a tourist destination.

As Dutch Wonderland continued to grow through the 1970s and 1980s, various new rides were added. The "double splash" log flume opened in 1977, with its two drops arranged along a figure-eight waterway. A kid-size Ferris wheel debuted in 1982, and the Flying Trapeze chair swing ride followed in 1986.

But it was in 1992 that Dutch Wonderland added a ride that was arguably its most significant in decades - the park's first roller coaster.

The Sky Princess, a "family-sized" coaster that offered a relatively mild ride at about 40 miles per hour from a 55-foot hill, was announced along with assurances that adding a roller coaster was not an attempt by Dutch Wonderland to "change its clientele or its atmosphere."

But a year later, things certainly would change. Park founder Earl Clark died of cancer at the age of 63, 30 years and one month after Dutch Wonderland opened.

Clark's sons, Murl and Brad, had taken over running the park as their father aged, and continued to do so through the 2001 season, when they sold Dutch Wonderland to Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, the owners of Hersheypark.

The Hershey firm ran the park until 2010, when it was sold again, this time to Palace Entertainment, a California-based theme park operator that also owns Kennywood, along with dozens of other properties.

Throughout the 1990s and beyond, Dutch Wonderland has continued to add new attractions, from motion simulators to virtual reality to water rides. And there are now several roller coasters, some of them decidedly more thrill-focused than the stately Sky Princess.

But amid all of the new options, many of the old classics still stand. You can still drive the faux-antique cars on the Turnpike, you can still chug around the park aboard the old steam train and you can still get mentally discombobulated on the old Dutch Wonder House.

Just like you could back in the 1960s.