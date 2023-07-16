Fifty-four years ago, I was in 1-W service in Baltimore and Nancy was a student at Lebanon Valley College. We planned to be married in a year.

We ordered her diamond ring in Baltimore. I told her that, since we were 2 1/2 hours apart, I would have the post office deliver it when it arrived in Baltimore.

When the ring arrived in Baltimore, I baked a cake and decorated a hat to simulate a postal worker’s hat. I drove to Annville that evening.

When she opened her door, I was standing there with the hat on and the diamond engagement ring sitting on top of the cake.

“Surprise” is an understatement for her reaction.

Yes, we did get married a year later and have recently celebrated 53 years of marriage.

As Paul Harvey used to say, “Now, for the rest of the story.”

Nancy turns 75 this summer, and 75 is a diamond jubilee year. With this in mind, I decided to put a twist on what happened 54 years ago. We had a small celebration with immediate family.

Both our sons, their spouses and their children gathered for a party.

Before arriving for the surprise party, our one son FaceTimed with Nancy.

During the “Happy Birthday” song, our other son came into the picture to add to the singing.

Since Nancy knew the sons lived far apart, she suddenly realized they must be just outside.

“Stunned” would be the word to describe her reaction.

I thought it would be appropriate for another cake with a diamond on top, so I purchased a cake and presented it to her.

It also had a diamond on top. But this diamond was the decoration of a baseball diamond. There was a candle at each fielding position. (Cake) batter was at home (dinner) plate. There was a (water) pitcher on the mound. I stopped before adding an out (house).

A fine day was had by all, and I got to use my weird sense of humor to put it together.

The author lives in East Hempfield Township.

