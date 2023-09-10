The Lancaster Sunday News comics section was put down to protect the wall-to-wall carpeting in case our new puppy had an accident. Naturally, he did, making a puddle directly on the “Archie and Friends” strip, so my mom named him Archie on the spot.

As Archie grew into a medium-sized dog, so did his personality and intelligence. We had been told he was mostly blue tick beagle but we suspected there was some hound dog, too, for one night he started howling at the television set when one of Mitch Miller’s gang performed “Please Release Me.”

From then on Archie would sing along when anyone sang that certain song. He later added “Happy Birthday” to his repertoire. Word spread, and, once, a neighborhood boy knocked on our door saying, “Can Archie sing to my little sister? It’s her birthday!”

He had other talents which were discovered accidentally.

We were taking a family walk beside the Conestoga Creek when Archie dove in and started swimming. He never outgrew his love of the water. He would play hide and seek with me until I got tired of the game. Someone discovered that he liked to participate in beer tastings, taking a little lick of only the most expensive beers put in saucers, but making big circles around Schaefer, my dad’s favorite. Speaking of Dad, he would chip golf balls from a hill at Buchmiller Park with Archie waiting patiently beside him. Archie knew when all the balls were gone and would run down the hill and point them out to Dad. I’m suspecting he was part pointer, too?

But the funniest thing Archie ever did was allow me to give him makeovers! I know you are thinking this probably would be considered cruelty to animals, but let me assure you that he loved it. I can’t for the life of me remember how I discovered this, but he would thrust his head forward and remain very still as I applied eye shadow, blush, lipstick and a dab of perfume. Then I would instruct him to go show Mommy while I patiently waited in my bedroom for the payoff, which was my mom yelling to my Dad, “She’s putting makeup on the dog again!”

We agreed that Archie was our little family’s best pet ever, and also was a favorite of our many friends and neighbors. That he was a great dog was clearly no accident. He earned that title.

The author lives in Lancaster.

