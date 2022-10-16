My family moved to Lancaster from Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1964, when I was just 3 years old. I was the youngest. We lived on Hess Boulevard in Manheim Township.

Aside from shopping at Pantry Pride, Acme and A&P, my Mom also took us occasionally to Central Market in the bewildering hubbub of downtown Lancaster. It was so foreign to us from the suburbs that were then still surrounded by crop-yielding agricultural fields and a brand-new bypass highway with hardly any cars on it.

My mom remembers that she was instructed by neighbors and friends that having your own Central Market basket was simply de rigueur ... a social expectation of proper living.

There were a lot of those unwritten rules back in the day. You must have your own basket and it must be one that could rest on those shelves in front of the stands in Central Market.

At the time, those baskets were made of willow and often had a rectangular bottom shape to help fit on those shelves. Sometimes, the baskets were painted or lacquered. Some were quite rustic. The one belonging to my mom is still in very good shape.

Keep in mind that those iconic shelves were attached to the wooden stands that actually were built at the same time as the building itself. These original wooden stands are more than a century and a quarter old. Only a few remain. A couple of them have been converted to accept modern features of contemporary shopkeeping. Many other stands have been designed to be evocative of those white-walled and green-trimmed stands.

One result of a recent stand-by-stand survey was the wonderful conversation I had with the Groffs at their vegetable stand. Earl Groff’s parents began their stand business in the 1950s, when Earl was just 8 years old. He remembered the baskets quite well and agreed that they’re seen rarely anymore. But, he was quick to remind me that the shelves were actually slanted back in the day. The slant accounted for the leaning-in mode of stabilizing your basket on the shelf, as one filled it with the happy purchases of the day. The shelves were made flat eventually, to allow for coffee cups to remain upright.

The Groffs are as classic a Lancaster couple as I’ve met recently.

This brief unofficial survey of standholders also felt so blessedly social to me and a real reminder of the wonderful community we have.

In doing some crowd-sourcing research in the various Lancaster-focused history groups on Facebook, many of the commenters confirmed the expectation that one simply must have a basket.

But other stories abounded. Only one person expressed their dislike of the baskets, and their reason was hilarious. They mentioned recalling that as a child of 4 or 5 years of age, the top of their head was constantly being banged into by all the baskets. I think though that there are some other fonder memories, as well.

So many people responded with joyous claims, similar to mine, that they had precious baskets from their mother or grandmother or even earlier ancestors. Other memories of stands and purchases and samples and aromas are all inextricably linked with these baskets and the stands that filled them.

At least one enterprising long-ago-youth remembered making wholesale purchases of soft pretzels, filling his basket with them, covering them with a towel, and hawking them a few blocks away from Central Market, profiting enough for an afternoon’s worth of movie entertainment and snacks just for him.

These baskets were indeed robust enough to last a few generations and to withstand some heavy loading. It was quite common for the basket-carrying shoppers to exhibit marks or hard bumps on their forearms from prolonged carrying of their precious loads. No wonder the shelves were there!

Today’s shoppers rely on plastic bags provided by the vendors or bring their own cloth bags for the most part. But, still the shelves are used and the customers are sometimes spied leaning against their bag to keep it on the shelf. No idea how the coffee cups are faring.

The author lives in Manheim Township, and is president of the Manheim Township Historical Society.

