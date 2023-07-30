I want to tell you about my conversation with Billy Rose. Remember Billy Rose? He was a show business genius as an impresario and lyricist.

Born in 1899, Rose developed an expertise in shorthand reporting. This led to a position as assistant to Bernard Baruch, financier and adviser to three presidents. Eventually, Rose moved to his true calling. Though only 4 feet, 11 inches tall, he had Promethean success in show business.

He owned the Diamond Horseshoe nightclub and two Broadway theaters. At the same time, he was writing a newspaper column, “Pitching Horseshoes.”

He was married for a time to Fanny “Funny Girl” Brice. He introduced U.S. audiences to Sally “Fan Dance” Rand, with her ostrich plumes. He composed the lyrics for “More Than You Know,” Me and My Shadow,” “It’s Only a Paper Moon” and dozens of other popular songs.

Then came Danny Kaye.

In 1963, it was announced that Kaye was to start his own television show with our company, Armstrong, as sponsor. There was more. Just before the start of the television season, he would start a two-week run on Broadway. Some of us in advertising were to be admitted to the opening night of the limited-run show. Further, we were invited to an after-the-show party that Billy Rose was giving to honor Danny Kaye. Tuxedo required.

Opening night. The curtain came down. An earthquake of applause and many a gracious bow by our headliner. We walked to a top-rated restaurant several blocks away. Billy Rose, our host, was already there. He traveled from the theater by limousine.

What a party this was. I kept wishing I had brought my toothbrush and pajamas so I could stay several days.

Danny Kaye was there, of course, still floating on the applause from the opening-night success. Peter Ustinov and Zero Mostel were there, each sporting a bushy beard. At the table next to ours was Judy Garland. I noticed that she kept glancing at our table, lips parted, as if she wanted to say something, possibly to ask me where I obtained such a well-fitted tuxedo. She never did speak, though, probably because she was accompanied by Sid Luft, her husband at the time. Then I realized that I looked better in my tuxedo than he did in his, and that she didn’t want to hurt his feelings.

After midnight, a stirring. Our host was preparing to leave. Here he came. This tiny figure, fragile is a gnat, an unlit cigar in his mouth, shuffling along with his arms raised so they could reach the support of a 6-foot chorus girl on either side.

Lunging to my feet, I intercepted him halfway across the dance floor. Speaking fast, I said, “Mr. Rose, I’m Gene Moore. I’m with the company that will be sponsoring Danny Kaye on television. I just wanted you to know how much we appreciate your inviting us to this party.”

He never broke pace. He never took the cigar from his mouth. He never let go of the towering showgirls who supported him. He never looked up. He said, “Wonderful, wonderful.”

That was the extent of my conversation with Billy Rose. It made a lasting impression on me. I’d like to think it was a special moment in Billy Rose’s life, also. Within about three years he had passed away. Never once in that period did he refer to our conversational exchange. Evidently it was just too important to talk about, too personal to share with others.

The author, who retired from Armstrong as director of public relations, lives in East Hempfield Township. “The Danny Kaye Show,” sponsored by Armstrong, ran from 1963-67.