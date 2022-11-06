In 1925, my father, Michael “Mike” Valavanes, his sister Beatrice and his brother Andy, lost their father. Daddy was 4 years old. Their mother, Theodora, a Greek immigrant, now had to work the family restaurant, The Sun, seven days a week to support her family. The Great Depression brought even more difficulties. The boys had few outlets for recreation or delight, given the poverty of their situation, like so many others of their day. They did, however, have a radio. They could listen — for free — to Major League Baseball. This radio time became the source of their great love of baseball — a welcome diversion from their poverty framed lives.

Daddy had become a devoted and knowledgeable baseball fan when he was called to fight in World War II. He most looked forward to receiving letters from his sweetheart, Barbara Karpouzis (later to become my mother) and broadcasts of the baseball scores.

After the war, Daddy focused on the “hometown team” and became a devoted Philadelphia Phillies fan. He and his brother took over The Sun. Customers knew that if the Phillies were playing, the game would be their dinner music. That remained true until the Sun closed in 2003. The 1950 Whiz Kids brought much joy … and ultimate disappointment.

Daddy took my brother, Jimmy, and me to my first game in 1961, at Connie Mack Stadium. What a treat! A real ballpark where home runs actually left the stadium over the outfield fence and you could hear the neighborhood kids on the street below fighting and cheering over who would get the ball! There was no food and entertainment concourse — the game was the entertainment.

Boiled hot dogs, peanuts, Cracker Jack, cotton candy, beer and soda were brought to you by hollering vendors. Daddy always kept a scorecard and taught me how to do so. He also always brought his transistor radio with earplugs so he could hear By Saam, Bill Campbell, and later, “Whitey” Ashburn and Harry Kalas, the local announcers, calling the game. We were allowed one souvenir of the day. I still have my Go Phillies Go! pin. It is very precious to me.

For over a decade and beyond, with the exception of the infamous 1964 team, the Phils, to put it mildly, were a lackluster team. I remember as a young girl, being in the restaurant when a customer asked Daddy why he continued to support the team, when they mostly brought disappointment over so many years. He responded, “It’s like your kids, you love ’em when they’re good and you love ’em when they’re bad.” I felt privileged to be up there with the Phillies. So well-known was the brothers’ devotion to their team, that when the unthinkable happened at the end of the 1964 season, friends of theirs, robed in black and carrying a “coffin” with the inscription, “Here lie the 1964 Phillies,” entered the restaurant in the middle of the lunch rush and trumpeted “Taps.” A Lancaster Newspapers photographer was on hand to record the proceedings. In what today would be considered “going viral,” United Press International picked up the picture and our family received notes from all over the country and beyond.

Daddy lived to see his Phils win only the 1980 World Series. We watched the final game together. When Harry Kalas announced, “The Philadelphia Phillies are the Baseball Champions of the World,” Daddy just stood in front of the TV and cried. Andy’s daughter, my cousin Dore and I were part of the Celebration Parade in 2008. I wore Daddy’s pin.

In the ’80s, my husband, Kosta, and I were blessed with three children. Trips to The Vet were annual family outings. Together we experienced the heartbreaking loss to the Blue Jays in 1993. We are grateful that our children, now adults, carry on the Phillies Phervor. We trust that their children will be regulars at The Bank.

Our family is thrilled that our team is in the 2022 World Series. Win or lose, we will be cheering them on, every pitch and hit of a journey that started generations ago.

Go Phillies!

The author lives in Lancaster. This story was written before the start of the World Series, and the Living section went to press Friday, before the outcome of the series was known.

