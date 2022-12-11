On Dec. 26, it will be our 51st wedding anniversary. So many memories flood my mind. One is a story my husband told me the evening before we were married.

He broke the news that he was dreading to tell me. Our wedding bands were stolen. Here’s the story.

We were so excited to move into our first home, a townhouse in the Village of Olde Hickory. One afternoon in early December 1971, my then-soon-to-be husband was moving some of his belongings into the house; however, a locked box sitting on the front seat of his car was not included in his first load of items.

When he went to gather his second load, he was quite dismayed to notice that the box was missing from the front seat.

The contents of the box were the confirmation of our honeymoon hotel, a gift for his best man, and our wedding bands. Since the rings were engraved with our wedding date, Dec. 26, 1971, he was hoping they would be deposited into the mailbox of our townhouse when the person realized they were needed on that date.

Every day on his way home from work he would stop by Olde Hickory to check the mailbox. Unfortunately, the rings weren’t returned.

Back in 1971, it wasn’t lady-like to go to a hotel with a man if they weren’t husband and wife. So, to prove that we were married, my husband’s grandmother gave me an extra ring that she owned — a twisted teaspoon.

I often wonder what happened to our engraved wedding bands. But even more, I wonder what happened to the person who took them. We learned our lesson: Never leave our car unlocked. I wonder if that person learned a lesson?

In any case, we enjoyed a wonderful teaspoon honeymoon!

The author lives in East Hempfield Township with her husband, Dick.

