In 1954, I was 6 years old. I loved to play “cowboys and Indians” with all my friends.

For Christmas, my parents bought me two beautiful silver cap guns with holsters that tied to your thighs, a leather cowboy vest, cowboy pants, a fancy cowboy hat, a handkerchief for around my neck and plastic spurs.

I also received two boxes of caps with five rolls of caps per box.

(You would put the rolls of caps into your gun, and when you pulled the trigger, it made a loud bang).

I was the talk of all of my buddies on our street. I was also the self-proclaimed “fastest draw in Pittsburgh.”

I was in heaven. It was the best Christmas ever.

By January, I had run out of caps for my guns. So, on my birthday in late January, my parents decided to get me a special gift.

It was more caps — 144 boxes (a gross), with five rolls of caps in each box. That’s 720 rolls of caps.

I was asleep when my dad, who was working overtime, came home. He and my mother brought my gift to my bedroom. They woke me.

My dad dumped 144 boxes of caps on my bed. I cried like a baby.

Tears of joy? No way! My parents were dumbfounded. My father looked at my mother and said, “What is wrong with this boy?”

I piped in through tears with the answer: “I lost my guns!”

The author lives in East Lampeter Township.

