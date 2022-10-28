Jerry Lee Lewis, a famously wild rockabilly pianist whose early hits "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire" helped define the course of early rock 'n' roll, died Friday at the age of 87.

Lewis's 1958 international tour (and early career) was famously curtailed in outrage over his marriage to his 13-year-old cousin, Myra Gale Brown. He later went on to reinvent himself as a country bandleader in the 1960s, then again as a gospel singer later in his career.

The LNP | LancasterOnline digital archives contain several references to Lewis performing in Lancaster County and the surrounding area.

On May 9, 1958 - just weeks before he left for London, where his marriage scandal would be revealed - Lewis played at the Hershey Sports Arena as part of a lineup that was a veritable who's-who of early rock music.

Among others, the bill included Chuck Berry, Danny and the Juniors, Screamin' Jay Hawkins and Buddy Holly and the Crickets. (Just nine months later, Holly would die in a plane crash, along with fellow musicians Richie Valens and the Big Bopper.)

Lewis returned to the area as a country singer, once again as part of a star-studded New Year's Day show that also featured George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Del McCoury and numerous others.

The Jan. 1, 1969, concert was held at the Zembo Mosque in Harrisburg.

Lewis was back again on Aug. 8, 1971, headlining a country concert at the Williams Grove Park and Speedway, located about 10 miles south of Harrisburg.

In 1983, Lewis finally made it to Lancaster County. He performed at the Pequea Silver Mine on Sept. 4, just a week after the death of his fifth wife, Shawn.

Lewis played a mix of country and rock songs over the course of a set that included more than two dozen songs. He made no direct reference to his recently deceased wife, but briefly joked that his life "would make a good country song."

In addition to the death of his wife, two of his children died young, one from drowning in the family swimming pool at age 3 and one in a car crash at age 19.

The show lasted from more than 90 minutes, but was more "subdued" and relaxed than some of the fiery singer's concerts, which were known to involve stomping on the piano keyboard and kicking stools across the stage.