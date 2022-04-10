It was 1964, and our class at McCaskey High School was getting set for graduation. One of the long-standing traditions at the school was to have seniors organize and stage an auditorium program for the whole school called “Class Day.” This, apparently, was pretty much anything the seniors decided it could be, from droll speeches to talent exhibitions to satirical skits.

Given that we were firmly in the wide-open 1960s, we opted for the latter. I think there was some sort of cursory review of the planning committee’s general theme, but, as you will see, the censors certainly didn’t know all.

Most of the skits conceived were pretty benign, lightly goofing on the well-known idiosyncrasies of certain faculty members or of certain aspects of student life. And things were ho-humming along rather quietly until I, and a band of military-garbed troopers, suddenly burst onto the stage.

Earlier that spring, a number of seniors had cut classes one afternoon and sneaked into the balcony of the auditorium. There was some sort of program going on in the lower level, but their presence was noted. They were later rounded up and either disciplined or threatened with harsh discipline, the details of which now escape me. But, many of us felt their treatment greatly exceeded their crime, and that’s what my group and I hoped to satirize.

Here’s where things illustrate the vast differences between our times and those. In preparation, I asked everyone who was to accompany me onstage to don some sort of military clothing. Each of them was also required to bring a shotgun. That’s right, a real, loaded shotgun! Of course, they were told to make sure that there were no pellets in their shells.

When I think about this now, I shudder. At that time, I didn’t know diddly about guns and simply assumed that since most of these kids were hunters, they knew what to do. Yeah? Really? High school kids are so smart. Oh my God!

Anyway, at the appointed time we charged onto the stage. I was leading the troop, waving an actual samurai sword, a friend’s father’s relic from World War II. Using a starter pistol, I quickly dispatched the emcee with a loud bang. Being in on the bit, he obligingly collapsed.

In position, in the middle of that vast stage, I pointed the sword at the balcony and shouted something like, “Look, there he is. That senior has cut class and sneaked into the balcony.” Then, “Fire!”

With that command, six or seven, I can’t remember exactly how many shotguns, aimed over the heads of those sitting in the balcony, blasted in unison. On cue, my buddy Tom, who’d become something of an expert at crafting lifelike dummies by stitching together old clothes stuffed with newspaper, dropped one of his creations from the balcony into the center aisle below.

The echo of the roar of the shotguns, was exceeded only by the shrieks and screams of the audience. The whole, huge space was filled with acrid smoke. It was probably the most dramatic thing that’s ever been staged in that storied venue.

Believe it or not, no guns were ever confiscated, and no punishment meted out. At least as far as I know, no one ever heard a word about this from the faculty or administration. Perhaps they were in a state of shock.

Soon after, we all graduated without a hitch. But, from what I understand, that was the last McCaskey Class Day ever.

The author lives in Lititz.

