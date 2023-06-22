A long time ago — well, actually, in June 1986 — my husband drove me and our two children from Kirkwood, where we lived here in Pennsylvania, to Seattle to board a flight for Anchorage, Alaska.

We then flew out of Anchorage in a smaller jet the 500 miles to the village of Bethel in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta of southwestern Alaska.

Our daughter had been born in Alaska in 1971 when we worked for the U.S. Public Health Service — my husband as a social worker and I as a nurse among the Yup’ik Eskimos.

My purpose for revisiting Bethel was to connect with a Yup’ik friend and also show our daughter around the town where she spent the first four years of her life.

We hitchhiked a ride on the back of a pickup truck from the airport shack to housing where Dolores, my friend, lived. She met us at the door and said, “I’m nervous.”

“I’m nervous, too,” I said.

After all, it was the first time a “gussuk” (non-indigenous person) came to stay in her home and the first time this “gussuk” (me) stayed in a Yu’pik’s home.

We settled in with Dolores and her young son in their housing unit, and all seemed well ... until with the evening came the first big cultural adjustment for the children. In the long daylight hours of June, the Alaska Native children played loudly outside, and the dogs barked until near midnight. And why wouldn’t they stay up and enjoy the light, after experiencing only five hours of daylight daily for several winter months?

My children were somewhat stressed out and reminded me (for the first time in their lives) that 8 o’clock was their bedtime. I hung a blanket over the window to block out the light, and they bedded down on the mattress on the floor.

As the week went by, there seem to be no schedule to my friends life. Meal times came, and we were hungry so I made the meals. We from Lancaster County were used to our strict meal times — summer or winter, rain or shine.

We needed laundry done, so I hand washed, and stretched a line across the room and hung up our few clothes. And so the two weeks went on. We played table games, took walks, strung beads.

Dolores said we would go to fish camp across the wide “Mother Kuskokwim” River. Her brother, a subsistence fisherman, owned a motor boat and gill nets. He would take us to fish camp.

“What day would we go?” I asked.

“We never say when we will do something,” she replied.

“Oh, why is that?” I asked again.

“The weather might change or the motorboat might not work,” she explained.

So, one day, we suddenly grabbed our jackets, some food and the ever-present pilot bread, and walked swiftly to the river, where her brother waited with a boat loaded with salmon, but leaving room for all of us.

We all helped unload the fish, carrying them up the river bank to fish camp, where Dolores took up her crescent-shaped, bone-handled knife and went to work, slicing off heads and slitting down both sides of the salmon. After removing the entrails, we hung the fish on the racks to dry in the sun and wind.

Fish heads were saved to make soup and, indeed, we had fish soup made over a campfire for lunch.

As we sat around the inside of the fish camp shack, eating our bowls of soup, the lush, salmon meat slipped easily from the multitude of fish-head bones.

My hungry children seem to be enjoying the supper, for which I was happy. Yet soon, my 11-year-old stood up, holding his soup spoon in both hands, walked carefully over the rough floor toward me. I will forever have the memory of my son with the soup with the spoon cradling a fish eye, and then they the relief in his face as I held up my soup bowl for him to drop in the eye.

When we are finished our soup, each of us had fish bones in our bowls. Beneath my pile of bones were not only my sons fish eyes, but several other eyes hidden away.

Next came dessert! Dolores went behind the shack and dug up from a moss-lined pit in the ground salmon heads carefully wrapped in Laundry grass. They had been fermenting in the ground for 4 to 6 weeks. She brought these heads into the shack with a mischievous smile on her face.

“Stink heads,” she said — and she was right about that!

“Have some,” she said as she handed me a small amount on the tip of a spoon.

Holding my nose shut, I gingerly tasted the small portion and made a scrunched-up face, to everyone’s delight. Every Yu’pik in the shack bowled over laughing. What a hilarious joke. What fun!

I laughed along with everyone. And they commenced to eating and enjoying their dessert.

Quyana (thank you), Dolores, for a wonderful visit.

The author lives in Fairmount Community in Ephrata.

