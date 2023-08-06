In the fall of my junior year of high school, I was 16 years old, and I joined a new aviation club at Pequea Valley High School.

My high school chemistry teacher was a flight instructor and asked me if I wanted to join his aviation club. I was very interested in aviation and joined the club. Mr. Madigan took all of us, (three at a time), up in a Cessna 172 based at the New Holland Airport. I remember vividly that he brought along a G-meter, that measured gravity.

One “G” is what we feel all the time standing on the earth. In a steep turn in an airplane (about 60 degrees of bank), your body feels about 2 Gs. I remember feeling like my cheeks were being pulled toward the floor! If you dive and pull up very sharply, you can feel around 4 Gs. If you stand on your head, you feel a negative 1 G.

Mr. Madigan was a good pilot and a good instructor. All of us in the aviation club learned valuable lessons in his ground school and most of us learned to fly.

I began flying in December of 1968 and after about 10 hours of instruction, I remember my instructor telling me to taxi over to the hangar. He smiled at me and said, “This is it, you’re ready to solo!”

“Wow, really? Are you sure about this?,” I said. He said, “Yep, just remember your stall speed and take-off speed and you’ll be all right.” I said “OK,” and taxied out to the strip. I sat at the end of the runway and thought about what I was going to do. I remembered the take-off speed and stall speed, both very important numbers. I added a little flaps and shoved the throttle and mixture full forward. The small, two-seat Cessna 150 seemed to leap forward as the lighter aircraft carried me down the runway. When the air speed reached 58 mph, I pulled back on the yoke and I was flying.

I climbed to pattern altitude and made my left turn to stay in the pattern. I then turned left again and now was on my downwind leg. I looked down at the airport, and there was my instructor looking up at me. I glanced to the right seat, and the man who was always beside me, telling me what to do, was missing.

I remember feeling very pressured to grease this landing and impress everyone who might be watching me. I made my turn to the base leg and then to final. I chopped the throttle and began my decent. I could see my instructor 1,500 feet away, watching closely. I then looked out the side window and I was ready to flare for the landing. I concentrated on doing everything smoothly and making small corrections so this landing would be flawless. I touched down and immediately smiled. It was a good landing. That was a good day.

I taxied over to my instructor who congratulated me and said, “I’m done today. You can spend the rest of the hour flying in the pattern and practicing take-offs and landings.” As I progressed, landings got even better. Now, after soloing, I could fly by myself and go anywhere, but I was not permitted to carry any passengers.

One Friday at school, Mr. Madigan told me he was going to the airport to do some business and I could go with him during the last period in school. He told me he could get me out of school if I wanted to do some flying.

The rest of my classmates were in gym class during the last period when I would be flying. I quickly announced to them that I would be flying instead of running on the track like everyone else. I told them, “If you see an airplane really low over the school, it will be me!”

I couldn’t wait for the last period. Mr. Madigan and I left the school and went over to the airport. In my mind I was already planning this epic flight. I knew I would fly low, but I also had to be moving very fast. A Cessna 150 cruised at around 100 mph but in a shallow dive, I could go much faster. I got to the airport knowing this day would be something I would remember the rest of my life. I arrived at the airport and quickly found an available plane and signed it out. I had to pay Al Stover, the owner of the airport, $16 per hour for the aircraft! That was a lot of money for a kid earning $1.50 per hour at a local machine shop.

I pre-flighted the airplane then started it up. I taxied to the active runway and pushed the throttle forward. I was soon airborne and headed south toward the Pequea Valley High School about 4 miles away. There it was, and now I pushed the yoke forward to gain some extra speed. I wondered how low I could go without getting into trouble. I settled on 500 feet. As I dove toward the athletic field, I could see my classmates running around the perimeter of the soccer field. I was going about 130 mph when I got to 500 feet. I thought, “this isn’t very low.” I pushed forward on the stick and went a little lower. Now I could see the kids much closer and I “waggled” my wings as I screamed over the field. The kids all just stopped running and started waiving their arms as I made my only pass. I actually felt sorry for those poor kids down there on the track.

That was another good day!

The following Monday when we came back to school, I felt like a rock star. Everyone was telling me they saw me buzzing our school.

Mr. Madigan heard the story and it made him smile. I guess I wasn’t too low because no one showed up take my student license away from me.

Soon, I moved to cross-country flying. Before each flight, I had to decide which airport to fly to, plot a course, check the wind and fly to that destination. I started flying to airports close by, 10 or 20 miles away. Time progressed and I was soon flying to airports 30 and 40 miles away. I enjoyed those flights, and I could easily get myself there and back without difficulty. (This was years before GPS.)

I used a map, a compass and numerous checkpoints along the way.

It was now August of 1969 and the day came when I had to fly my long, cross-country flight. The FAA wanted you to fly one leg at least 100 miles away. I thought about which airport I wanted to fly to. My parents were in Ocean City, New Jersey, and would be there the day I chose to fly my long cross country. I decided to call them and tell them I was going to fly to the shore and they should meet me at the Ocean City Airport.

I took off from New Holland airport and flew the first leg to Bader Field in Atlantic City. It took only one hour and I was there. Bader Field no longer exists, but it was fun to land there. The final approach to one runway took me out over the ocean and then right over the boardwalk. I landed there, got someone to sign my log book to prove I was there, and then I took off and easily flew to the Ocean City airport about 10 miles away, right down the coast. I touched down and my mother and father were there. I stepped out of the tiny airplane and my dad said, “Wow, I can’t believe it. You flew here all by yourself!” Mom and Dad were very proud of their 17 year-old-boy. Dad took a photo of me standing beside the little Cessna.

I spent 15 minutes on the ground and then flew back home to New Holland Airport. I felt like I had landed on the moon or something like that — which, by the way, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin did one month earlier.

And that was the best day.

The author lives in East Petersburg.