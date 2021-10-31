Seventy-two years ago, in May of 1949, graduates of Manheim Township High School posed for a class picture.

It is said: A picture is worth a thousand words. This photograph reveals all sorts of information about the occasion and “the times.”

First, this group is the total graduating class, numbering just 86! During their high school years, they matriculated in three courses: academic, commercial and general. Not everyone was a buddy to all others, but all knew each other by name.

Caps and gowns had not yet been adopted by Manheim Township, although some other school districts had done so. Instead, the girls wore long, white dresses (not a strapless one among them). Some girls wore hand-me-downs from older sisters to graduation and new, sparkling white ones to the prom. I was happy to wear my new creation, designed by me, made by my mother, to both events.

Boys wore jackets and ties, the usual attire for all special occasions.

Our class colors were red and white, displayed in the girls’ charming bouquets presented by the school. Did the boys receive boutonnieres? I’m not sure.

At that time, the front of the school was the scene for many nostalgic ceremonies. In 1949, baccalaureate and graduation were scheduled for this venue. The prom was held in the gym, as were other dances during the school year. Not seen in this photo was the attractive low, stone wall that crossed the lawn in front of the class and was partnered with a row of blooming red roses. What a lovely sight! Audiences sat on folding chairs on the slightly lower level.

A favorite class memory is the sit-down strike we held when it was announced that graduation would take place inside, in the auditorium.

It was probably a weather forecast that prompted this unwelcome news. So we rebelled by gathering outside, sitting on the many steps, silently and peacefully. We had practiced our processional, both inside and outside. I guess that’s why our memories of that decision vary. At class reunions later on, we argued about where we actually graduated.

We had spent all grades, from seven to 12, in that building. As the district’s population increased, other buildings were added to the campus, but our high school still stands, having been used for many variations of grades and students.

Another sign of the times is the whiteness of our class members. For years following 1949, there were no Asian, Black, Hispanic or other minorities in the township. During my teaching career, 26 years of it in Manheim Township, I taught the first children of Black and Asian families to enter the district. They were welcomed sincerely. Their names escape me, but I can still picture the faces of those earliest newcomers.

Student life and education have changed so much since my involvement in classrooms. Of course, we think our school years were the best ever. It is my fervent hope that today’s graduates will reminisce as fondly as we do.

To all surviving ‘49ers, love and best wishes from Peggy Binkle Atkins.

The author lives in East Hempfield Township.

