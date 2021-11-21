Holiday recipes have long been a fixture of the local newspapers, so this year we thought we’d dig into the archives and share some recipes from bygone days.

Some may be unappealing to modern sensibilities, some may be timeless classics - but they’re all interesting windows into the culinary trends of the past.

We narrowed the Thanksgiving options to two, both of which are decidedly of their times.

First, we simply couldn't do a feature on archival recipes without representing the “gelatin salad” trend of the midcentury, so here’s a Thanksgiving option from 1953, courtesy of the New Era.

APPLE-CRANBERRY THANKSGIVING SALAD

2 cups raw cranberries

1 orange, quartered

1 cup sugar

1 ½ cups canned applesauce

2 envelopes unflavored gelatin

½ cup cold water

½ cup boiling water

½ cup chopped walnuts

1 cup diced celery

Salad greens

Mayonnaise

Grind cranberries and orange in food chopper; add sugar. Mix well. Soften gelatin in cold water, let stand 5 minutes.

Add boiling water to gelatin, stirring until dissolved. Combine cranberry mixture, applesauce, walnuts and celery. Gradually add dissolved gelatin; mix thoroughly.

Pour into 1 ½-quart ring mold. Chill until firm. Serve atop salad greens with mayonnaise on the side.

If you’re looking for something less gelatinous but still retro for your Thanksgiving table, we also present a sausage stuffing recipe from 1963, thanks to the Intelligencer Journal. (Though if you choose to make this, you might want to make at least one concession to modern tastes and leave out the MSG.)

GOLDEN HARVEST STUFFING

½ lb. kielbasa sausage, diced

1 cup chopped onions

1 ½ cups hot water

2 8-oz. packages prepared stuffing mix

2 cups whole kernel corn

1 tsp. monosodium glutamate

Saute kielbasa and onions until lightly browned.

Add stuffing mix to hot water and toss lightly. Add corn, kielbasa, onions and MSG (optional) and blend gently.

Makes enough stuffing for a 14-16-pound turkey.