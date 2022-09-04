In September of 1974, I was working with Clair Brothers Audio. I was in London at Wembley Stadium working on a show with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and others.

The next day after the show, I flew to Kinshasa, Zaire (now The Democratic Republic of the Congo) where the World Heavyweight Championship fight between George Foreman and Muhammad Ali was to take place. Before the fight, there was to be a three-day concert.

I arrived in Kinshasa about 6:30 p.m. There was no one at the airport to meet me. The rest of my crew had arrived a day or two earlier from the U.S. I had no idea where I was supposed to go. I decided to call my office in Lititz to see if they knew. But, the international operators stopped working at 7 p.m.

In Zaire, the one of the official languages is French, and I didn’t speak it. After wandering around the airport for a short time and trying to inquire where I should go, someone heard me speaking English and said he could help. He hailed a taxi, told the driver something, and urged me to get into the cab.

After about a 10 minutes, we arrived at a hotel somewhere outside of town. The driver took my bag into the hotel and talked to the person at the desk. They gave me a room key and led me to a room. So far, I had not opened my wallet.

The room was nice. There was no glass in the windows, just shutters. I woke up the next morning and went down to get breakfast and schedule a call to the U.S. I was still not talking to anybody or paying for anything. When I got through to my office, they had no idea where everyone was staying, so I spent another night there.

The next day, someone at the hotel heard me speaking English and I found out that I was staying at the hotel reserved for George Foreman and his entourage. I was supposed to be at the hotel in downtown Kinshasa, with the Muhammad Ali entourage. I packed my bag and was put into another taxi that took me downtown.

Arriving at the hotel, I finally met up with the rest of the Clair Brothers crew (and the rest of the production crew). I found out that all the sound equipment was already set up. George Foreman had injured his hand while training and the fight was rescheduled for October. However, the concert would go on as planned, just delayed by a day.

The hotel was full. We had four people staying per room. After a couple of nights, the production crews were moved to some apartments next door to the hotel. The apartments were quickly completed to accommodate us. Everything smelled of fresh paint and plaster.

During the day, we would have rehearsals at the stadium, and then the concert would take place at night, running from about 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

That was repeated for three days. Because of the delayed start, instead of getting a good night’s rest before packing everything into an airplane, we had to tear everything down and load it into trucks to send to the airport.

We finally got out of there sometime after noon, hurried back to the hotel/apartments for a quick bite to eat and shower, then rushed to the airport to catch our flight back to the U.S.

The author lives in Lititz. The Zaire 1974 concert he describes featured 31 performing groups — some from Zaire, some from abroad — including James Brown, Bill Withers, B.B. King, The Spinners, Miriam Makeba and Celia Cruz.

If you know an interesting story, please write it in 600 words or less and send it to Mary Ellen Wright, LNP editorial department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA, 17608-1328, email it to features@lnpnews.com. Please include your phone number and the name of the town you live in.