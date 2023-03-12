I retired at the end of 2018 and a few months later purchased a late-model Corvette.

After discussing with my wife a destination for our first road trip, we decided to travel to upstate New York to visit the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (more commonly known as the Woodstock Museum) at the end of August 2019.

(Fifty years late, but we made it).

I was a ’60s kid — graduated high school in 1970. I did not attend Woodstock, as I was only 16 at the time. But I certainly would have enjoyed the music and maybe even would have smoked some weed.

Of course, all the thunderstorms and rain, mud, heat and humidity would not have been my “cup of tea.”

To me Woodstock was just an event in the news for a couple days in August 1969 and a documentary movie I watched several years later. I knew it was a big event at the time, but I didn’t give it that much attention.

That all changed during our visit there!

What an inspirational experience it was for us. The museum’s emphasis is the Woodstock music festival, but it also touched on all the newsworthy events of the 1960s. It is both informational and entertaining, and for me a step back in time to my teenage years.

Walking the grounds was something special. I came to better understand what a unique and unforeseen cultural event it was — the symbol of an entire generation. Its merits of “peace and love” are noteworthy enough not to be forgotten!

For three days they helped and relied on each other in peace and harmony. For many, it was a life-changing event.

I would encourage folks of all ages to visit the museum. I know there are many Woodstock critics and detractors. And the younger generations consider it a “generational” thing — why should I be interested? In response to that I would offer these words from Life magazine in 2019:

“There had never been anything like it and, really, there’s never been anything to match it since. It was an instant city of half a million without infrastructure, without adequate resources, without forceful security or authority. But it had music they called their own, it had a spirit of cooperation they called peace, and it had a sense of mutual respect they called love. And that proved more than enough.”

I am sure we could all agree that our country damn sure could use a big dose of that Woodstock peace and love, cooperation and mutual respect today! Maybe “...we’ve got to get ourselves back to the garden.”

Long live Woodstock!

The author lives in Lancaster.

