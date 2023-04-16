It’s the fall of 1968. I’m 14 years of age, living by Franklin & Marshall College.

All of a sudden, the strains of F&M’s marching band enter my ear. Here they come, strutting down Mary Street, to let the “townies” know: Football game today.

Back in the day, they only played three home games some years, with, of course, homecoming being the biggest.

They would always try to schedule a “cupcake” team to beat up on; nobody wants to lose on that special day, with all the gridiron heroes making their triumphant return.

All of the fraternity houses made floats of chicken wire and crepe paper that featured characters such as pirates, cowboys and, of course, football players.

About an hour before the game, they would parade down College Avenue, park the flatbed trucks in the stadium and pick the “best in show.”

If, as a child back then, you got the head off one of the floats after the game, you were the bomb. Much to your parents’ chagrin, it would sit in your backyard for the next few months.

When F&M won the homecoming game, down came the goalposts. Back then, they were wooden, and in an “H” shape. The crowd consisted mostly of us townie kids, and drunken frat boys would get them rocking back and forth, until crack! Down they came.

One year, somebody forgot to yell “timber,” and the upright struck a guy. Here came the ambulance, which was at the game just in case. Ironically, never needed until AFTER one game.

That night, the beer flowed and the bands jammed at the various frat houses.All were invited back then.

A little side note: In the early 1970s, the F&M crowd was dazzled by one Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, from Widener College. Talk about greased lightning. He was a threat to score every time he touched the ball, and did two or three times at the F&M game. He went on to make the NFL with the Oilers and Falcons — the only player on the NFL’s 75th Anniversary All-Time Team not to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The author lives in Lancaster. Widener College and Billy “White Shoes” Johnson’s 21-20 football win over F&M came in October 1973.