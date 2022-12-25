A Christmas memory from Rome:

Christmas had passed. Memories lingered still in my 9-year-old mind, full of sweet Christmas pastries and traditional meals made of so much fish on Christmas Eve and the pasta, the rabbit, the pork, all the fantastic vegetables, fruits, bread, cakes and cookies. All had been wonderful, even playing the traditional games of Tombola, 7 1/2, Scopa and Briscola. Then all repeated themselves, one week later, for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Again, Mom and the older siblings were making the holiday merry and wonderful.

The Christmas tree was still gleaming, heavy-laden with lots of decorations and so many wrapped fruits hanging there for the taking. Tangerines, chestnuts, walnuts and chocolate candies were giving all permission to reach out and eat. Under the tree, there were panettoni, torroni, marzipan, and some bottles of wine or liquor, all gifts given by families or friends for the celebration of the new year.

What a time we had! And, every year all was expected with anticipation. There were no Christmas gifts of any other kind under the tree. In Italy, people just exchanged visits and brought some traditional food to celebrate this blessed time of year.

Children in Italy received gifts from La Befana on Jan. 6, when the church celebrates the Epiphany (Epifania). It is the day when the Three Magi arrived to see Jesus in Bethlehem and brought him gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

My sister, Franca, 7 years old, and I were the youngest of seven children. We had a fantastic holiday time, but we knew that that year La Befana would not bring toys to us, not because we had been “bad” but because our parents were not doing so well financially. No words were spoken, we knew only that this would be a La Befana without gifts, perhaps, now and in the future.

I went to bed on that night of the 5th of January, but I had difficulty going to sleep. There was a continuous tapping noise coming from the hallway of our apartment. For a while, I did not know what it was, but it continued for hours, all night. Then, I recognized that it was the sewing machine being used by somebody. Not wanting to leave my warm bed, I endured the noise until, very early in the morning, it subsided.

When Franca and I got up, we looked at each other. No words were spoken, silence was the seed of acceptance.

We went to the kitchen for breakfast. We passed by the Christmas tree. At its foot, under the twinkling lights, there were our two old dolls, dressed in the most beautiful, new dresses. We had never seen anything so beautiful in our lives.

I am an old woman now, but by the grace of God, that Christmas was the most beautiful, most memorable in my life. My heart still cries for joy, remembering and knowing that my sister, Anna, the oldest of seven children, spent one entire night to make two beautiful dresses for two old dolls for her two youngest, little sisters.

Grazie, Anna.

The author lives in East Lampeter Township, and is president of the Lancaster Italian Cultural Society. She came to the United States more than 60 years ago.

