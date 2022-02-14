Ice skating has been a part of winter recreation in Lancaster County for generations. In the colder months, nearly any farm pond that freezes over is likely to have kids skating on it.

Of course, there have also been a variety of more organized skating venues for Lancaster County residents to enjoy over the decades. Nowadays you can visit Lancaster Ice Rink in the Granite Run Corporate Center or Regency Sportsrink off Good Drive to get in some skating time.

But in years past, there were many other options for would-be figure skaters, hockey players and folks who simply felt like strapping on the skates and venturing onto the ice.

As ice skating is in the public eye at the moment because of the Beijing Olympics, we took a look through the LNP | LancasterOnline digital archives to find photos of bygone skating venues. Here's what we found - there may even be some spots you remember:

Graeff's Landing

This is the oldest photo of ice skating we could find, and it dates to 1898. Taken at Graeff's Landing - a spot along the Conestoga River that eventually became the Engleside neighborhood - it appeared in the Sunday News in 1979.

The photo was taken by Lancaster resident Franklin Musser. It was part of a collection of photos his son, Edgar, owned and shared with the newspaper in the 1970s.

The Conestoga obviously froze to a significant depth at that time, as dozens of people are seen cavorting on the ice at the same time.

Herr's Ice Pond

A half-century later, Herr's Ice Pond was the place to be for ice skating in Lancaster County. Located along Columbia Avenue near the School Lane Hills neighborhood, the pond was a popular skating spot in the mid-20th century.

Overlook Golf Course

In November 1957, a new rink opened at Overlook Golf Course - the first rink in Lancaster County to use manufactured ice.

Nearly 1,000 skaters thronged the ice on opening day - and that number would have been even higher had the full complement of rental skates been available.

The Overlook rink was outdoors at first, with an accompanying "warming building" for skaters, but was enclosed two years later. The rink was converted to a roller rink in 1964.

Buchanan Park

Throughout the second half of the 1960s, Buchanan Park was a popular spot for ice skating.

Initially, the rink consisted of a vinyl liner laid over the tennis courts (which were at that time used for teen dances in the summer) and filled with water. However, the first day the rink was installed, it was vandalized. Vandals threw bricks into the rink, tearing the liner and causing the water to leak out.

The rink was soon repaired, and skating took place there through the winter of 1964-65.

The next year, the Buchanan park skating rink moved to the small swimming pool, where skating was offered every winter through the rest of the 1960s.

Park City Center

In October 1971, indoor skating made its debut at Park City Center, with a large rink occupying a space in the then-new mall's downstairs area.

At the time of the mall's opening, the four main spokes of the shopping center were themed to the four seasons. A plexiglass panel in the floor of the "Winter" mall allowed shoppers to watch the skaters below.

An indoor rink meant skating could be offered year-round, and summer figure skating camps at Park City were popular in the early 1970s.

The Park City rink was short-lived, however, and it was shut down and removed in early 1974.

Lancaster Square

Another short-lived ice rink dating to almost exactly the same time period as the Park City rink was an outdoor rink in Lancaster Square, which is now Ewell Plaza.

The rink opened in December 1971 (with none other than Santa Claus showing up to take the first turn on the ice), and was open for skating intermittently until it closed permanently in 1974.

The ice rink was one of many pieces of the massive urban renewal project that reshaped an entire city block in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Brandon Park

Another city park that offered skating in the 1970s was Brandon Park, located off Fairview Avenue.

Much like the Buchanan Park rink, Brandon Park used a vinyl liner to cover the basketball courts with ice in the winter months.

Sheraton-Conestoga Village

Another indoor skating venue in the 1970s was the former Sheraton-Conestoga Valley Resort, located between Oregon Pike and Route 222 in Manheim Township. The complex was built in 1950 and later became the Shawnee Lancaster Resort in 1986, before closing in 1989.

During its heyday, the resort featured an ice rink that was open to the public, with figure skating classes offered, and ice-skating shows performed by the students.

Long's Park

The pond at Long's Park was used for ice skating at various times up through the 1970s, with city workers or volunteers checking to make sure the ice was thick enough, and clearing snow off the frozen pond surface.

County residents took advantage of the frozen pond not only for ice skating, but also for impromptu games of ice hockey.

It seemed that Lancaster County had numerous options for ice skating - beyond the ubiquitous farm ponds - from the 1950s through the 1970s. Then, public ice skating options seemed to dry up.

With local hockey players and other ice-obsessed people traveling to York or Hershey to skate, it was inevitable that another option would eventually present itself.

That happened in 1984, when the Lancaster Ice Rink opened at its original location at the site of the former Posey Iron Works building, along Harrisburg Pike in the area of what is now Franklin & Marshall College's College Square development.