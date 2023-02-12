A story in your paper about a chance meeting, resulting in a happy marriage, caused me to recall a similar experience.

When I attended college as a commuting student at the ripe old age of 16, I became friends with a guy named Al, who also commuted. He and I attended a meeting of a mixed group where I met a young woman named Jean. We dated for a while, and she left school and I joined the military. We wrote to each other, and one day she wrote me she was engaged.

After leaving the service, I received an invitation to Al’s wedding and, of course, I attended.

After the service, I was standing outside the church when the father of Jean (remember her?) came over and asked if I would do him a favor. “See those two women over there? I told them I would take them to the reception, but my back seat is filled with boxes. Could you take them?” I said sure.

I found out much later that he went over to the young women and said, “See that guy over there? He doesn’t know how to get to the reception. Could you go with him?”

They came with me, and when we got there, the older one took off, leaving me with — unknown to me — my future wife, LaVergne.

When we went into the reception, the reaction was, “How did she get with him?” It seems I was supposed to be fixed up with another female, a bridesmaid, and LaVergne’s best friend — all unknown to me.

I took LaVergne home from the reception, and when we got to her house, I asked, “What are you doing tonight?“ “Nothing,” she said. “What are you doing?” “Nothing,” I said. So we said goodbye and she went into the house and I went home. As you can see, I lacked social skills.

I called her later and we started dating. On one occasion, she asked if I would take her girlfriends home, so I did. When we got to her house, she said I was very rude in that I didn’t talk to her friends. I replied, “How can I get a word in edgewise with you talking all the time?” Not very smart!

She got out of the car, slammed the door, went into the house, slammed that door, and told her mother she would never go out with me again. Social skills still missing.

Two years went by, and I had two tickets to the Army-Notre Dame game at the Municipal Stadium, and nobody to go with. I called her and asked her to go. She doesn’t like football, she doesn’t understand football, but she said yes anyway. We went to the game and then went out to dinner.

About 10 months later, I proposed. We were married in April 1959. That’s 63 years and four children ago. We also bought Al’s house when he and his family moved to California, so he could work for the Jet Propulsion Lab.

Just think, it’s all because I met Al in my freshman year in college.

The author lives in Manheim Township.

