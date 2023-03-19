Until I was 7, my family lived in the foothills of the Conococheague Mountain. This is a long and narrow mountain, located in the far western corner of Perry County. The highest point on the mountain is a summit known as Round Top.

Each time we needed drinking water, Mom would gather my brother Gerald and me and two metal buckets and up the mountainside we would walk to the corrugated metal-covered spring. After lowering the buckets and filling them we would trek down the mountainside again; and along the way looking for those shiny green teaberry leaves with their pink berries. Such a good taste in our mouths. Even the leaves had a good taste. Back at our home, the buckets had a place on top of the low cupboard and contained the drinking dipper, which we all used to drink from. We never heard of spreading germs in those times.

We had a cow for milk in the barn, a couple of pigs that would be butchered each fall and a few laying hens. In the spring, the cow would eat the spring onion grass and the milk was not drinkable, so we had condensed milk then.

Each fall was butchering time, and many relatives arrived to help heat up the iron kettles over the fire to butcher the hog and cut up the meat in to chops, loins, etc. Of course there was the tongue, the sausage and, afterward, there were the “cracklins” (yum).

Another fall gathering was apple butter-making. The women sat and peeled apples into snitz while the men stoked the copper kettle on the wood fire. They also pushed and pulled the long paddle that kept the apples from sticking to the bottom of the kettle. All that helped received their portion of the pork and apple butter.

A large garden was planted and Mom canned many of the resulting vegetables. Green beans were placed on window screens and laid behind the wood cook stove so the heat would dry them out. I would sneak away one or two of them to chew on. These were my “chewing tobacco.” Pop chewed tobacco. He also dried tobacco leaves in the rafters of the shed, and I climbed up a pile of old tires one time to grab piece of tobacco leaf and then stuck it in my mouth to chew. Cured me of wanting to chew tobacco or smoke, ever!

On one of my trips to the outhouse, I hopped over a snake and did my business. After getting back to the house I told Mom who took a garden hoe and dispatched that snake. We had copperheads and rattlesnakes up there, and also garter snakes that climbed on the stone wall to the cellar opening. I used to sit and play with them and throw them back down to the gutter. Every so often, Mom and Pop would scythe the yard — from the house to the road — of its tall grass. This made it easier to see the snakes.

One time while running through the house I fell and tore open my one ear. Mom went out and stood by the mailbox by the road until the mailman came, then she asked him to call the doctor when he came to a house with a telephone.

The doctor came, but too much time had passed. So, he taped the two pieces together, and now I have a lumpy ear.

On house-cleaning day, Mom would take old copies of The Grit, ball them up and dunk them in a bucket of water. These wet balls were thrown on the floor and, as Mom swept with the broom. the dust bunnies would stick to the wet balls of newsprint.

Also, one time I was helping Mom blow out the kerosene lamps. I tipped over this lamp and the hot globe fell onto my arm. Yes, I bawled. Mom spread apple butter over that burn, and I had that long mark for many years.

Shirley I. Paul, a longtime resident of Lancaster and Columbia, now lives in Knoxville, Tennessee.

