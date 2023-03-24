Memorial Day weekend in 1973, I was stuck at the neighborhood parade wishing I were in New York City. Carole King was giving a free concert on the Great Lawn of Central Park — a gift to her fans, her chance to “give back a little bit” to the city and its residents that had given her so much, she said. I had cut out the full-page announcement of the concert that had appeared in the paper a few weeks earlier and taped it to my wall and had spent the intervening weeks desperately trying to figure out some way of getting there.

This was not just a concert, it was an event. King was still flying high on the wings of “Tapestry,” her 1971 album. It was still on the Billboard album charts after 112 weeks (where it would stay for hundreds more weeks). Despite the success of “Tapestry,” King was fairly reclusive. She’s been quoted as saying she never wanted to be famous. She never gave interviews and, since having her third child in December 1971, had only done benefit concerts. But now King was ready to release a new album — “Fantasy” and embark on a small, 12-city tour. I was anxious for the new album, and, since the tour wouldn’t be coming through Pittsburgh, Central Park would be my only chance to see her.

Despite my scheming, I couldn’t find a ride to New York. Seventy-thousand people, including Joni Mitchell, Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, flooded the Great Lawn without me. The park had been filled with powerful sound equipment by Chip Monck, who oversaw the sound at Woodstock, ensuring that everyone gathered could hear the concert well even if they couldn’t see Carole from such a distance.

She was backed by a tight band of jazz and funk musicians, including David T. Walker, Harvey Mason and Tom Scott. The set list included fan favorites — “It’s Too Late,” “Home Again,” “Beautiful” — and a large chunk of the new album performed back-to-back.

Carole ended the afternoon alone at the piano, singing “You’ve Got a Friend.”

The event was filmed in 16mm, and it was thought that eventually it would appear on television. That never materialized, and the film has languished for 50 years … until now.

“Home Again: Carole King Live in Central Park” has been released online and in theaters. It premiered in New York in January and was screened this weekend at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York.

The New York Times reported in its front-page article the next morning that it was the largest concert in Central Park to date. It’s quite remarkable to think about really: one of rock’s biggest superstars at the time giving a free concert for fans — a rare event then, and even rarer now, with concerts often the main source of a touring artist’s income.

In its review of the concert, the industry magazine Cashbox noted that a free concert is an “alliance between artist and fan … it shows they care.”

I was a disappointed 17-year-old, stuck in Pittsburgh that weekend. But now, 50 years later I’ll finally be granted my wish. Carole and I both look a bit older — she recently turned 81, and I was set to see the film on March 24, my 67th birthday, at the The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York.

I’ll relish the chance to hear her natural-woman vocals and powerful piano, and feel some of those 50 years melt away.

Sometimes you must wait a long time for wishes to come true.

The author, a professor of counseling and human development at Millersville University, lives in Manor Township.

”Carole King Home Again: Live in Central Park” is available for streaming through the Coda Collection of concert films — which offers a seven-day free trial — on Amazon Prime. Visit lanc.news/CaroleKingConcert for details.

It's also being shown at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, at the Appel Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York. Tickets are $15 and are available online at lanc.news/CaroleKingTixYork.

