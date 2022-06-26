While packing cleanup buckets for Church World Service at my church earlier this year, I reflected on the importance of the buckets as I remembered an encounter from 50 years ago.

In June 1972, Hurricane Agnes was making devastating history in Pennsylvania. I had stayed up all night, sitting cross-legged on my old cedar chest in my new apartment in Manheim, watching the Chiques Creek rise next to my apartment.

The weatherman said 11 more inches were expected. We were in deep trouble.

I moved the chairs, photo albums, and family Bible upstairs and waited. When the water started to come in my back sliding glass door, I grabbed my little puppy and purse and stepped out the front door into knee-deep water. Due to high water and detours, I had to drive 52 miles in order to reach a family member’s home about one mile north of Manheim.

The next day, I drove partway into Manheim on Main Street to see if my apartment was still there. There were 18 inches of water on the first floor of my apartment, and no electricity.

When the water receded, men came with big, flat grain shovels to scrape the mud out of the apartment rug.

Then it happened: I heard a gentle knock on the front door. When I opened it, there stood a lady holding a bucket. I do not remember seeing her face at all. She asked if I needed any help. I had never needed this kind of help before, so I started to say, “no,” but shook my head and said, “yes.” That was hard to say.

She came in to help me clean my apartment. Then, she seemed to disappear. I never saw her again. It was like she was an angel with a bucket who came to impress upon me the need to be humble enough to accept help.

The author lives in Lititz.

