I lived in West Reading when I was young, although these facts are probably typical of other locations. We did our food shopping at mom-and-pop grocery stores. In fact there was one about a half block from home, where my grandfather was a clerk.

We would go into the store with a list and the clerk would get the items and put them on the counter. Then he would calculate a total and ring it up on a cash register.

There were shelves for canned goods and cereals and pretzels and pastas, and things of that sort. If the shelf was too high, there was a ladder that rolled on steel wheels along a steel track that could be used, and there was also a “grabber.”

There was not much variety. For instance, there might only be one brand of canned peaches and three kinds of cereal. Practically no fresh fruits and vegetables.

In addition to the local grocery, we had a milkman who delivered dairy products several times a week, and a baker who came to the house. In season, we had a butcher truck. The butcher would cut meat to the requested size.

Sometimes there was a huckster truck with locally grown fruits and vegetables. Reading also had several downtown markets, and there was also Green Dragon, which opened before 1930 but was 20 miles away.

And then our first supermarket appeared! It was in the city on the north side of Penn Street, between Eighth and Ninth streets. I believe it was an Acme. It was Reading’s only supermarket. A trolley car line passed in front of our house, and went directly to the supermarket, and cost 7 cents each.

My first step inside the supermarket was amazing. First, there were grocery carts, which I had never seen before. Then there was a section of fresh vegetables and fruits — some of them out of season — corn and melons and citrus. I never saw ear-corn in the winter. In the aisles, the shelves of canned goods had many brands; there were a dozen kinds of cereal, and almost as many kinds of potato chips and pretzels. The aisles were structured almost like a modern supermarket.

The deli counter had many sliced meats and cheeses, and the butcher would grind your choice of beef into hamburger on request. And it was air-conditioned.

At checkout, I got my first look at a “grocery bag.” It was big and made of strong paper, and had to be packed carefully so it wouldn’t get too heavy to carry. We could take our bags, leave the store, get on the trolley and for 7 cents, get home in about 20 minutes. Grocery shopping had become entertainment.

The author lives in Lancaster, and is a Millersville University professor emeritus of mathematics.

