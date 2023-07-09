I am a 1974 graduate of Warwick High School. During my freshman year, I had a science class, taught by William Felger. I remember Mr. Felger as a man of short stature, with a crew cut and an easy-going manner. I can still picture him, sitting behind his desk with his feet propped up. It was obvious Mr. Felger enjoyed teaching — especially Earth science, since that was a particular interest of his.

I have always loved science, and, in my view, the experiments were a fun part of science class. Perhaps that explains why I chose a profession in that field. I attended the Pennsylvania State University and Lankenau Hospital, graduating with a degree in medical technology and microbiology. Medical technology involves utilizing methods perfected through experiments. Those procedures are then used to help diagnose patients.

At any rate, I’ve attended quite a few science classes in my day. But the one class that always seems to come to mind is Mr. Felger’s science class. There was one particular experiment that we performed, and I occasionally would think about it. The experiment involved dissolving a blue powdered material into a liquid. Then, a string was dangled in the solution. As the liquid evaporated, tiny crystals began to accumulate on the string. I remember patiently and carefully tending to the tiny forming object. Slowly but surely, I had produced a 3-inch, cobalt blue triangular crystal. It must have been out of the ordinary, since Mr. Felger took it home in order to photograph it. Time passed, and the thought of the blue crystal rarely crossed my mind.

But in October 2022, I noticed an obituary in LNP | LancasterOnline that announced the passing of William Felger. He was 88 years old, and lived an accomplished an full life. Reading about Mr. Felger brought to mind my science class crystal experiment.

Then, to my surprise, in March of this year, I was contacted by Mr. Felger’s wife, Mary Anne. Apparently, she had tried on and off for 10 years to locate me. It was not easy, though. Neither of us use Facebook. Thankfully, a friend of hers and a relative of mine connected her to me. After all these years, Mary Anne had finally found me.

When I received her phone call, I was delighted to hear that Mary Anne and Bill had kept my science project crystal from oh so many years ago. It was carefully kept in a box inside a drawer of one of their cabinets. After over 50 years, Mary Anne wanted to give it to me. So, we made arrangements to meet.

Mary Anne graciously welcomed me into her home. She shared many memories of her life with Bill. Mary Anne spoke of him so lovingly. They met when she was only 13.

Each summer, along with their four children, the Felgers went camping and toured the country. It was quite interesting to hear about Mary Anne and Bill’s lives together.

I left her home thinking how persistent and thoughtful Mary Anne had been, and how fun it was to be reunited with the cobalt crystal again. I smiled at the idea of showing my husband, Joe, the crystal. He collects all types, and I knew he’d find a special spot for our new addition.

It was a pleasure having Mr. Felger as my ninth grade science teacher, and a blessing to have met Mary Anne. Thank you, friends and family, for helping us find each other. And thank you, Mary Anne, for your perseverance, your kindness and your friendship.

The author lives in Lancaster.

If you know an interesting story, please write it in 600 words or less and send it to Mary Ellen Wright, LNP editorial department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328, or email it to features@lnpnews.com. Please include your phone number and the name of the town you live in.