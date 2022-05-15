I grew up in Millersville in the 1960s. I think growing up around a college campus gave me extra experiences that I wouldn’t have had otherwise. My family — parents, two brothers and myself — lived on North Duke Street. We lived at the very top of the hill, which was great for when they closed off the street for sledders in the winter. But not so much when everyone else is at the bottom of the hill, and my family had punctual meals.

My first memory of a best friend was my next-door neighbor. Her family was the Buckwalters, and the middle daughter, Joanie, was my best friend. Her father, Jack, would become the president of LNP (the predecessor of LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline). I would get the sillies because my dad was Jack, also, and they would arrive home around the same time.

“Hi, Jack.” “Hi, Jack.” I loved those exchanges. Sadly, Joanie moved away when I was about 6 years old, so I had to find a new friend that was further away. I found that best friend, Kathy Jacobelli, at the bottom of the hill. She was a year older than me in school.

We attended the Millersville Laboratory School. It became Byerly Hall and is now called Susan P. Luek Hall. It’s the old brick building beside the stadium.

We had to walk down West Frederick Street past Bill Miller’s garage on the right side of the street; candy store to us kids. We passed Diebert’s barbershop on the left, Rettew’s grocery store on the right, the creepy old Victorian house on the left, then left onto North George Street and crossed the road where Old Main use to be. The whole walk was about one mile. We had no buses so we walked, and girls were to wear dresses or skirts to school. Thank goodness they allowed us to wear snow pants in the winter, which had to be taken off when we got to our rooms. We were told that we were never to take a shortcut through the campus.

Kathy and I went and did everything together. Around 1965, Kathy introduced me to a friend of hers from her classroom, Ellin. I probably would never had met Ellin if it wasn’t for Kathy. Ellin was the daughter of Millersville College’s president, Dr. Robert A. Christie, who was president from 1965-68.

Ellin opened me up to a world that was very different then mine. You see, our house was a small brick house on North Duke Street and there were only fields behind it. The kids in the neighborhood ran everywhere in bare feet in the summer and only donned “school shoes” in the fall. We played hide-and-seek together in the cemetery behind Grace Church, rode hand-me-down bikes, played in the mud or dirt, dared to touch cow fences and dodged cow pies — and we just about never had adult supervision.

Then I was introduced to Ellin’s world via Kathy. Kathy and Ellin were kind enough to bring me along on their adventures. Now I was allowed on the campus property. We would play hide-and-seek in the president’s residence, which was a mansion to me — floor upon floor to hide in. The biggest wonderment for me was Ellin’s bedroom. It was so big, with a canopy bed and a white bookshelf holding every Nancy Drew mystery with the yellow spines lined up on the shelves. I found it very curious that Ellin called her parents by their first names. She appeared so sophisticated to me. We would swim in the middle of winter at Brooks Hall; the only swimming I ever did was at the Lions Club Pool in the summer, which was just newly built at that time. Also in winter, we would go ice skating on the pond. Everyone would lace up their skates: girls in white skates and boys in black skates. The walk over the pond was an archway back then, and you could skate from one side to the other by skating under the archway.

One side of the pond always seemed to stay unfrozen for the ducks to swim in, and the boys would always taunt each other who could get closest to the thin ice. I think Merle Wade ended up in the pond more than most. In summer, we would get tennis rackets and try to play tennis beside Brooks Hall. Needless to say, our only goal was to try and hit it over the net. Ellin and Kathy weren’t very athletic and gave up before I ever would have given up. Then we would wander down to the pond and watch the newly acquired, graceful white swans swim. They weren’t friendly birds. We would dare each other to feed them the large leaves of broad-leaf plantain that was found on the banks of the pond. They loved that stuff. We would save bread and ball it up to throw into the pond and the fish would scarf them down. Or, we’d crush crackers and throw that into the pond. We learned that fish weren’t picky.

Dutcher Hall was a destination for fun because it always had a lot of energy. We would sneak up the stairs to the second floor, where there was loud music playing, a long lunch counter and tables and chairs everywhere else. We picked up the nickname The Rat Race, which seemed electric — just like the place. One day, I was invited to Ellin’s birthday party. Everyone dressed up in fancy clothes and we wore our Sunday best shoes. I was awed by the store-bought cake. There were big red roses, enough for everyone. My mother had always made our cakes.

The newest and shiniest building was being built at this time, Ganser Library. The best place in that building was the stairwell. We would climb to the top and look over the edge and throw pennies and paper, and, yes, we would spit. Then we would race to the bottom to see the result of our follies.

As always, eventually times change.

As a child you aren’t always fully aware of all of the going-ons of adults. But you hear a little here and there. There was trouble at the college and I think the old trustees weren’t entirely happy with the young innovative Dr. Christie. He eventually resigned, and they moved away to Bridgeport, Connecticut.

It wasn’t long after that, Kathy moved away too. I had lost three best friends in my short, 8-year-old life.

I would find new friends, as all kids do.

Two years after they had all moved, my mother told me the sad news: The Christies were traveling, and their plane had gone down May 26, 1970, in British Honduras. They had all died. Robert A. Christie was 46, Ellin was 12, and Thomas 10. The mother, Sally, wasn’t found right away but then they did find her, they didn’t list her age.

I tried to look up information about the family but the only thing I could find other than the accident, was the father’s work-related items. I really wanted to find a picture of the family, because memories fade.

I wanted to write this passage as another anniversary of their deaths comes and goes, and to remember those three little spirited girls that once frolicked through Millersville University — and especially to honor my friend, Ellin. There is a plaque in memory of the Christies on campus. So if you get a chance to walk the grounds, think about Ellin. I can tell you she would have been something, if she had had the chance.

The author lives in West Hempfield Township.

