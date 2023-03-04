For generations, May in Lancaster County has meant that a cloud of barbecue smoke would rise over Long's Park, as the former Sertoma Chicken Barbecue served thousands of chicken dinners.

The event, which later became the Civitas Chicken Barbecue, has been canceled in what would have been its 70th year, due to rising costs, decreasing demand and a shortage of staff.

In memory of this longstanding annual event, here's a look at the history of the chicken barbecue, via the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

In its earliest days, the barbecue took place in the fall - on Oct. 3 in 1953 (when 400 were served at $1 each), and on Sept. 24 the following year.

By the third year, when it was held in June, the success of the barbecue was apparent, as volunteers were preparing to serve "thousands." The menu that year consisted of a half chicken, chow-chow, a baked potato, rolls and a cup of coffee.

In 1956, the tradition of holding the barbecue in May began. That year, between 6,000 and 7,000 guests were served. The following year, attendance broke 10,000 for the first time.

In an odd publicity stunt, though perhaps in keeping with the Space Race of the time, the 1958 event was promoted by the launch of the "Chicken Missile Mark V" from the park. The brief article in the Intelligencer Journal didn't detail what exactly the launch entailed, but stated that "the missile was sent skyward to gain attention" for that year's event.

In the early years of the barbecue, the proceeds often went toward the construction of the Long's Park Amphitheater - in 1960 alone, for example, chicken sales raised $5,000 for that cause.

Other park improvements funded by the barbecue in its first decade included lavatories, lighting for ice skating at the lake, playground equipment, volleyball courts and charcoal grills.

By 1961, the event was being touted as the largest one-day chicken barbecue in the country, serving 15,000 customers a year.

Two years later, concerts at the new amphitheater were added to the barbecue day, with the New Holland Band and Tiny Wright's Big Band performing.

A "chicken airlift" happened in 1964, when the barbecue coincided with Aviation Week at Lancaster Municipal Airport. Chicken dinners were flown by helicopter to the airport to feed the many visiting pilots.

Another aircraft-focused promotional event happened in 1967, when organizers touted "coast to coast service" - they flew barbecued chicken, fresh from the pits, by jet to serve in California. The surprised recipient was Elwood Miller, a former Lancaster Sertoman who was credited with the recipe for the barbecue's sauce and who had moved to San Francisco.

That year also saw the barbecue's attendance break the 20,000 mark for the first time.

With the growing event, of course, came growing traffic woes. By 1974, newspaper reports were detailing annual traffic trouble, with cars that year backed up on Harrisburg Pike as far as Dillerville Road.

The chicken barbecue's 25th anniversary was in 1978, and by then it had become a Lancaster County institution. While the barbecue no longer needed to advertise, occasional promotional gimmicks still made headlines.

In 1981, a seven-foot-tall chicken mascot was introduced, in the style of a sports team mascot. "BQ" proved popular with kids and adults alike, and even made his national television debut alongside the Philly Phanatic.

While most patrons of the cookout picked up their chicken to go, many used the barbecue as a good excuse for a day in the park, and various entertainment options were provided. In 1983, hot air balloon rides (presumably through a haze of grill smoke) were offered, and in 1984, "Up With People" performed.

The event continued to fund improvements to the park - more playgrounds, picnic pavilions and a petting zoo, for example.

In 1995, the milestone of 30,000 meals sold was reached for the first time, and the barbecue was raising more than $100,000 each year. By then, the event also included a full day of musical entertainment in the amphitheater, with everything from rock to country to gospel on the bill.

The Sertoma Chicken Barbecue remained largely unchanged for years - attendance settled in the range of 30,000, give or take, and between police and volunteers, traffic was made at least somewhat manageable.

By the 2010s, however, attendance was slipping, with 26,000 in 2014 and 22,000 in 2015. But the barbecue's legacy was tremendous - by the 65th year, more than $2 million had been raised (starting with $137 the first year), and meals were $10 in advance, $12 the day of the event.

In 2019, the event was renamed the Sertoma Blessings of Hope World's Largest Chicken Barbecue thanks to a new partnership with Leola-based nonprofit Blessings of Hope. About 19,000 meals were served that year.

The next year, the name would have changed again - to the Civitas Chicken Barbecue, reflecting the new name the former Sertoma had taken - but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the event's cancellation.

The barbecue returned in 2021 but, like its first iteration 68 years earlier, took place in October.

The final Civitas Chicken Barbecue took place on May 21, 2022, with volunteers expecting to sell about 15,000 meals.

Civitas Chicken BBQ canceled due to increasing costs, staffing issues The annual Civitas Chicken Barbecue event has been canceled for the foreseeable future, with…