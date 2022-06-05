A front page story in the May 3 LNP titled “Long’s concerts returning in force” brought back a special 60-year-old memory for me.

In May, our community celebrated the 60-year anniversary of the dedication of the Long’s Park amphitheater.

This amphitheater has hosted hundreds of bands, singers and musical productions over the years and gives families free cultural entertainment each summer. Both unknown and popular performers would grace this unique stage over the decades, but one summer holds special importance for me.

As a 16-year-old junior at Conestoga Valley High School, I was chosen to be one of the cast members in the production of our junior class play, “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder. This Pulitzer Prize-winning play was under the direction of the head of our school’s English department, Edward C. Appel.

As a little background, this play follows the everyday lives of two families in the tiny community of Grover’s Corners in New Hampshire in the early 20th century. I played the role of Mrs. Gibbs in the play.

The unique feature of this play was the use of only a table or two, a couple of chairs and a ladder, with all other props being imaginary instead of actual items. All actions were done in pantomime while the show’s characters conversed about the “highs and lows” of their simple daily lives.

Jack Brubaker (LNP’s “The Scribbler”) was stage manager, plus a townsperson. His narrative of the play explained the conscience of this quaint town. He did a fantastic job.

Our junior class play made such an impact on all the cast members that arrangements were made to have us perform this production on the stage of the newly dedicated Long’s Park amphitheater in the summer of 1962.

The cast actually returned after our high school graduation in ’62 to re-create the citizens of Grover’s Corners, being the very first play to be presented on the newly dedicated amphitheater stage.

In the following decades, this play has been produced locally by other theatrical groups in various venues but the Conestoga Valley ’62 junior class play holds personal memories for me. It was a tremendous experience, and this particular show made quite an impact on us as teenagers.

This year we will be celebrating our 60th high school class reunion. There will be reminiscing over many memories during those high school years, but a very special one for me was becoming a member of the Grover’s Corners community on those two evenings on the Long’s Park amphitheater stage 60 years ago.

The author lives in Lititz. She was Audrey Harnish when she performed in “Our Town” in 1962.