I was a nursing student in the 1950s, when college was different than today.

Setting: Dorm room of a school of nursing.

Time: Midnight.

Let’s get a pizza!

Enthusiastic cheers followed!

Problems: We had a 10 p.m. curfew. We had no transportation. The only phone was on the eighth floor (cellphones had yet to be invented). We lived on the fourth floor.

The housemother on duty made Ivan the Terrible look like Mother Teresa. But, we were hungry — starving, in fact.

Solution: We shared a bathroom with a window overlooking a dark alley. We had an abundant supply of white nylon stockings (part of the required dress of the day for student nurses). We had a laundry sack.

We had a conspirator who was willing to risk the stairs to the eighth-floor telephone (dare not use the elevator as the noise would surely arouse the housemother). And, as previously stated, we were hungry — starving, in fact.

And so begins the clandestine adventure.

Phone call to pizza place — done.

Money collected — done.

Stockings tied together to make a four-story-long rope — done.

Money secured in laundry sack — done.

It seemed like an eternity until we saw a car come creeping down the alley, its lights dimmed.

The laundry sack was lowered, and we watched as two men approached with a pizza box. A tug on the sack signified the delivery had been made.

We all piled into the bathroom — two in the tub, one on the toilet and one on the floor.

The box was opened revealing our treasure: One delicious pizza all crumpled together in one corner of the box.

Never in my life have I tasted a tastier snack. Ahhh!

The wait: Now the “What ifs” began in earnest.

What if the pizza guys told someone?

What if the housemother heard something?

What if one of our own bragged?

What if they called our parents?

What if we all got kicked out?

But time passed — a day, two days, a week, two weeks, and slowly we began to relax.

Two years passed, the whole incident just a distant memory — until one slow night on duty in the delivery room.

The elevator stopped, and the night watchman approached the desk. It was a slow night for him, too, and he was full of adventure stories.

“But,” he said, “the best one was one night about midnight, I saw this car slowly creeping down the alley with its lights dimmed ...” And he proceeded to relate the whole nefarious affair.

He finished with, “But it was the funniest thing I’d ever seen, so I didn’t report it!”

