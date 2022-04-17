When I was a little girl we lived in a small town in Massachusetts. Our house had been an eight-room colonial with a fireplace in every room. Before we moved in, several additions had been made to the house including an apartment where my grandparents lived. My grandfather had had a stroke, and they couldn’t live independently any longer.

My grandfather was reserved and quiet. My grandmother was just the opposite. She talked a lot. My mother used to call it “jawing at my grandfather.”

To me, my grandmother seemed tall, maybe because she wore “old lady shoes,” black heels that laced. She always wore stockings and a dress. She had long, white hair, which she wore in a bun on top of her head. I can still picture her bending over and brushing the hair that hung down in front of her face. She then rolled it in a knot, fastened it to the top of her head with hairpins, then covered it all with a hair net.

My grandmother was diabetic, but she did love her treats. She used to give us some money and we walked to the local drugstore and bought Hoodsies — the little paper cup, with lid and flat wooden spoon, filled with vanilla ice cream. We put the ice cream in a glass and my grandmother poured ginger ale over it. The soda had to be poured slowly or the ginger ale would flow over in a fizz. My sisters and I sat with my grandparents on their front porch and drank our special drink.

We had a big backyard. There was a small patch of Concord grapes. I still love their tart taste. My grandmother made grape jelly. I remember the big cheesecloth bag with the purple juice dripping out of it.

My grandmother also taught me to like eggs. I was a picky eater. She used to make an omelet just for me. Before she folded it over, she added a little grape jelly. The burst of sweetness in my mouth made me forget I was eating an egg. She taught my left-handed sister to knit. She loved her grandchildren, but sometimes she did talk too much.

We played softball and had sleep-outs and listened to stories imagined. We played tag and hide-and-seek. Our playful shouts covered up the sounds of the street.

We saw, rather than heard, the truck. Suddenly the street and our front yard were covered with a fog of DDT.

Each summer, in the evening, a big truck rolled through our town and sprayed DDT. The spray was to keep us from having mosquitoes in our town. In the ’50s, it was thought that mosquitoes carried polio and this was the town’s way of protecting all of us. Polio was a real fear parents had for their children. It was a strange sensation to see the misty cloud appear behind the truck, and it was a little hard to breathe.

A few years later, in 1955, the vaccine was found for polio and we all lined up at school to have the little sugar cube with a syrupy vaccine.

And DDT? That was banned in 1972. Not only did it not prevent polio, but it had health risks. It was found to be a carcinogen and affected the nervous system. It is also highly toxic to both aquatic life and wildlife.

Pesticides that have been used over the years have poisoned our land and waterways. No more bugs that actually were doing good. The decline of insects, besides being a tragedy in itself, affected all earthly ecosystems, such as the diet of birds, reptiles and amphibians, and pollination of plants, etc. The collapse of insect populations may have been the foreshadowing of earthly ecosystems collapsing.

Our childhood continued as we played outside growing up in the carefree ’50s. I fondly remember my grandmother and sitting on the front porch with her. I remember our little town and the summer nights. Now as I sit on my porch, I look forward to the fireflies blinking in the fields.

The author lives in Leola.