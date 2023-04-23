Almost 240 years after her death in 1784, Susanna Wright is finally getting her name enshrined in stone at Mount Bethel Cemetery. It won’t be a tombstone though. Wright is buried in Mount Bethel Cemetery, where more than 10,000 others are laid to rest, but she doesn’t have a marker on the grounds. The only proof is her name on a list along with other Quakers who didn’t believe in having tombstones.

But, now there is a marker with Wright’s name — along with eight other names — at the historic Columbia cemetery.

Wright, who donated the initial tract of land (now known as “Brick Burial Yard”) to establish Mount Bethel Cemetery, will be recognized on a new monument along with eight others — including a few living honorees — who have made significant contributions to the cemetery.

“We really needed a very public way to say thank you and make it very obvious that there were people who made contributions to the cemetery that are allowing it to live on,” Hohenadel says.

A short dedication ceremony takes place at the cemetery at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30. The ceremony will include the unveiling of two monument plaques featuring the nine honorees’ names and a portrayal of Wright by local actor Ja’net Wood.

An accomplished woman

Wright, a friend of Benjamin Franklin and a polymath who published poetry, was also a botanist and businesswoman. She cultivated mulberry trees where silkworms would spin their cocoons and then she harvested the silk to produce stockings. She drafted legal documents and land deeds for the court and was known to settle disagreements between settlers and Native Americans.

“She was a brilliant woman,” says Claire Storm, a Bethel Cemetery board member.

And, in the section of land donated by Wright to Mount Bethel Cemetery, there’s a diverse group of people buried there. Quakers and other European settlers were laid to rest beside African Americans and Native Americans — a practice that wasn’t necessarily common in the 18th century.

In a 2018 LNP | LancasterOnline story, Ron Mable, a Mount Bethel Cemetery board member and superintendent of the cemetery, said he believes Wright also donated the land next to the Brick Burial Yard to Lutheran, Methodist, Presbyterian and Quaker churches, along with a potter’s field. According to the 2018 story, the potter’s field is where 23 members of the United States Colored Infantry are buried — two of whom served in the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, which was the subject of the 1989 film “Glory.”

“I would have noted her to be a very accepting person of people in all walks of life,” says Kathy Hohenadel, a Bethel Cemetery board member. “She was way ahead of her time that way.”

Wood, who will portray Wright in an improvisational fashion, says she admires the local historical figure. She notes Wright was a dutiful daughter following her mother’s death, helping to take care of her younger siblings.

“I see a strong and intelligent woman who sublimated her own desires to those of her family and community and filled the void with utility as befitted a good Quaker,” Wood says.

Wright’s is the first of nine names spread across two monuments laid into the ground in the front entrance under the flagpole.

Other honorees

Three other women are honored as well.

Helen Schlossman, who was born in 1909 and died in 2001, was a Columbia Borough school teacher and volunteer at the Columbia Public Library. Schlossman left a portion of her estate to the cemetery. The Helen Schlossman Memorial Garden for cremations was created in 2000 with funds donated by Schlossman.

Majorie Heim, an active member of the Columbia Presbyterian Church, died in 2019 at the age of 99. She also left a part of her estate to Mount Bethel Cemetery.

Anne Schwartz Hoehn, who died in 2020, was an artist and former Mount Bethel board member. She helped enter burial records into the cemetery’s database and also left a portion of her estate to the cemetery.

Much of the donated money goes to upkeep for the cemetery, like repaving surfaces or mowing. The mowing alone costs more than $700 each time, according to Storm. Hohhenadel says they mow at least 14 times a year,

Kevin Kraft Sr., John Hinkle Jr., David Mountz, Ronald Mable and David Rupp join the four women being honored on the two monuments.

Kraft, the treasurer of Mount Bethel Cemetery, who along with his wife owns Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Homes, and Hinkle were both at a funeral at Mount Bethel Cemetery in the early ’90s and saw the cemetery’s then-extreme state of disrepair and decided to do something about it.

“We realized the historical value of what Mount Bethel meant to Columbia,” Kraft says. “There’s a lot of history in that cemetery and we couldn’t let that go by.”

They decided to form a board and recruited Mountz, who handled the legal filings and drew up charters and added Mable, who became the superintendent of the cemetery. Later, Rupp came on board later to assist Mabel with duties like resetting stones that had fallen or been kicked over, organizing Spring cleanup crews and attending to the general maintenance and upkeep of the property.

“I feel honored,” Kraft says. “I’m humbled to be one of the ones being honored, and I certainly appreciate what they’re doing.”

IF YOU GO What: Mount Bethel Cemetery monument dedication ceremony Where: Mount Bethel Cemetery, 700 Locust St., Columbia. Street parking is available outside of the cemetery and additional parking is available at the St. John’s Lutheran Church lot and the upper side of the CVS parking lot. When: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Cost: Free. Donations will be accepted during an art show featuring Columbia-based artist Bill Clark at the cemetery’s caretaker’s cottage on April 30 from 2- 4 p.m. More info: mtbethelcemetery.com.