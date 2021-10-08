Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum may have started as a collection of tools and other artifacts related to the Pennsylvania German heritage of George and Henry Landis.

But it has grown into the living history site it is because of the people who work and volunteer at the museum.

As Landis Valley reawakens after its long shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s the people demonstrating historical crafts and trades who breathe life into the Manheim Township site. They help visitors understand on a visceral level what life was like in a rural village in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Some are volunteers, some work for Landis Valley Associates — the educational programming organization at the site — and others are independent contractors.

We talked to four of those who do demonstrations and educational programs for visitors. Among them, they’ve answered thousands of visitors’ questions and stayed hydrated with hundreds of glasses of water on hot days when a cross breeze is the only air conditioning in the historic buildings.

You may encounter them at Landis Valley's annual Harvest Days, a celebration of rural village life in the fall. It's set for Oct. 9 and 10. (See landisvalleymseum.org for information).

Mike Seachrist

About 10 years ago, Mike Seachrist of Landisville approached Landis Valley’s administration and asked whether he could learn to be an on-site blacksmith.

“I’m very grateful, in the very beginning, that I was allowed to come in and work alongside the blacksmiths to learn blacksmithing,” Seachrist says.

“For me, being able to talk to people about the history of blacksmithing and the history of the iron ore here in Lancaster is a big part of it,” he says. “The other part of it is I can demonstrate. I can hammer and produce things while people watch, and that's fun for me, too.”

A retiree from BAE Systems in York, where he did design, drafting and engineering work, Seachrist functions as an independent contractor in Landis Valley’s historic blacksmith building, which was moved to the site from Gettysburg.

Seachrist dons his leather apron, heats up the coal-fired forge to 1,300 to 1,500 degrees and keeps the fire going all day. Using low-carbon steel — it’s too hard to get wrought iron like in the old days — he might fashion anything from a nail to a trivet.

"Heat is your friend," he says. “You have to get (the metal) up to that yellow-orange color so it will bend. ... You need to step away from the forge every so often. We have a wide door in the back, and the front, and if there's a breeze it'll come through. But it is very hot some days. It’s hard work.

"I like studying history and reading about history," Seachrist, an alumnus of Conestoga Valley High School, says. "But I also like the craft of blacksmithing ... and how important it was during the Revolutionary War times and then ... in the Civil War, and just for people who were settling. They needed things that the blacksmith could make — utensils to cook with, chains used by farmers, hinges for their buildings, different kinds of tools.”

When he’s not blacksmithing, Seachrist, 67, enjoys spending time with his wife, Patti, and their two grown daughters, Keri and Beth, and also refurbishing a 1980 Jeep.

And he keeps in touch with his mentor. Seachrist says he goes once a week to the Brownstown blacksmith shop of Rod Spotts, one of the former Landis Valley blacksmiths who taught him the trade, “and we hammer together.”

Deb Haldeman

“My grandfather loved history," Deb Haldeman says. "Every time I walked into his house he would quiz me on some type or time of history. Some kids might have been turned off by that, but I just ate it up."

About 15 years ago, having home-schooled her three children and taught English and history for a home-school group, Haldeman saw an ad in the paper for a job at Landis Valley.

“I always took my children to places like this,” Haldeman says. “This just seemed like an ideal job. I love children and I love history, and everyone that works here and is teaching has the same mindset."

She was hired by Landis Valley Associates to be a children’s workshop leader, teaching hands-on activities to young visitors — from sewing to fire-starting to learning about life in a one-room schoolhouse.

She enjoys the variety of working in different buildings each day.

About once a week, you’ll find Haldeman in Landis Valley’s Textile Barn, which is filled with spinning wheels, looms and other equipment.

She demonstrates how flax would have become thread to be sent to the local weaver to be made into cloth. She shows visitors how the fibers must be beaten into submission, put through a large metal comb and then twisted and spun into thread on a pedal-operated spinning wheel.

She says young visitors are shocked to find out that it took a quarter-acre of flax to make one garment, that each person’s garment had to last them a year and that they wore the same clothes to bed as they did during the day.

Young visitors “have no concept that (in the 1700s) children worked from sunup to sundown, and only had a chance to play, with their parents' permission, on Sunday afternoon,” Haldeman says.

Outside of Landis Valley, Haldeman loves to garden, read and do Scherenschnitte (creating art by intricately cutting paper), which she learned at Landis Valley..

Haldeman, 63, grew up in Manheim and still lives there with her husband, Larry. Her three children, Shelly, Andy and Dan, grew up going to Landis Valley camps, and now the Haldemans’ grandchildren do, too.

Kathy Ledzinski

A lifetime of being involved in Girl Scouts brought Kathy Ledzinski to Landis Valley as a volunteer about five years ago.

Now, she demonstrates historical baking in a squirrel-tail oven at Landis Valley’s 1700s log farmhouse, and hearth cooking in the museum’s tavern building.

"My experience with campfire cooking was with Girl Scouts,” Ledzinski says. She had been a Girl Scout leader for 25 years.

She has volunteered for many years at the early-19th-century Foxfire House at Lancaster County’s Girl Scout Camp Furnace Hills.

“At Foxfire House, we do a living history Pennsylvania German program for girls,” Ledzinski says. She says she kept running into a fellow leader who also worked at Landis Valley, and who encouraged her to volunteer at the museum.

“When I came here, I said, 'Yes, I can cook on a fire, no I've never baked in a oven, no I've never done historic cooking, but I can do a fire,'" Ledzinski says.

On any given day, Ledzinski might be making soup or baking a peach pie over the fire in the tavern’s massive hearth, or baking bread or a bishop’s cake in a squirrel-tail oven — an oven in which the flue curls around the dome of the oven like a tail — and explaining all of it to visitors.

Ledzinski, 69, of Neffsville, retired from Pequea Valley High School, where she was a math teacher. She enjoys reading and knitting, and makes blankets and scarves for organizations that distribute them to those in need.

Having grown up in Delaware County, Ledzinski worked as a costumed tour guide — during high school and college — at the former Man Full of Trouble Tavern historic site in Philadelphia. She came to Millersville University to get her teaching degree and never left the area.

Ledzinski says she’s more interested in the colonial lifestyle and culture than the wars or the battles: "What did they wear, what did they eat, how did they cope with life?"

"I've always thought it would be fun to do this," Ledzinski says of volunteering at Landis Valley. "When we go to Williamsburg, my husband (Walt) has a hard time getting me out of the Palace Kitchen, or any of the kitchens. Now, I really am one of those ladies that I've always enjoyed watching. I’m really doing it."

Marc Benedict

Marc Benedict first started working with leather nearly 50 years ago. It took a few more years, and a winter shutdown of his government job, for him to start making custom, handmade, historical shoes.

"It was the upcoming Bicentennial of the American Revolution, and all these people wanted cartridge boxes and waist belts and bayonet scabbards and all these other leather accoutrements, and I thought, 'I could do that,'” Benedict, a Maryland native, says.

Around 1972, “I had apprenticed for a short time with a man whose goal, literally, was to put himself through college on his leather work,” Benedict says. “He was very open with his patterns, his sources, his knowledge. Shoes didn't come into it until about 1985. ... I was a state employee at the time, and the governor declared a winter closure emergency. I'm stuck (at home) for who knows how many days; now would be a perfect time to try to make a shoe.”

For the past 15 years, Benedict has demonstrated his leather work — making mostly shoes — a few days a month as an independent contractor in the leather worker’s shop building at Landis Valley.

When he was taking on leather work as a hobby, Benedict, now 70, of Terre Hill, was also training to be a museum interpreter. He was among the first group of park rangers trained when Valley Forge became a national park. (He lived in the former train station there for a while). He also gave hundreds of tours of Independence Hall and other buildings in Philadelphia..

He has also demonstrated at the Pennsylvania German Goschenhoppen Folk Festival in Montgomery County, and at the Ephrata Cloister.

These days, he’s semi-retired, making shoes for custom orders and explaining his craft at the museum.

He says he’s not interested in making a bunch of shoes of different sizes to sell at a craft fair. He makes one pair of shoes at a time, when someone learns about his skill by word of mouth, and is willing to wait for a handmade historical pair of shoes — perhaps with laces, perhaps with buckles.

“If I advertised, I'd be so overwhelmed,” he says. “This is just earning pocket money back from a hobby.”