Some students have wandered their school wondering about who had walked the hallways before them, had their locker assignment or sat in their seat for English class. Maybe they’ve had a glimpse of these past students in trophy cases or photos scattered throughout the school.

But Grace Remollino had the chance to get personal with the alumnae of her school, Linden Hall.

“You get this romanticized idea of the past and it is this antiquated, perfect, elegant, concept,” said Remollino, a member of the school’s Class of 2022. “When you really go in and read letters and scrapbooks that people had, it gives you a more personal idea of what their life was like.”

And when your school’s been around for 275 years, there’s a lot to uncover.

Linden Hall, the all-girls school in Lititz with the option to board, marked its 275th anniversary this year.

Remollino originally spearheaded an investigation into Linden Hall’s archives, dating back to the early 19th century, to help promote “The Echo,” the school’s literary magazine, of which Remollino was the editor. While the Echo archives don’t date all the way back to the school’s inception, Remollino explored the school’s history dating back to 1882.

The project eventually became much larger as Remollino’s love for history inspired her to continue digging.

Remollino’s project was just one way Linden Hall marked the milestone anniversary. The school hosted many “parties and festivities” including a gala, says Nan Wodarz, current Head of School and first female Headmaster at Linden Hall.

Wodarz says many of the founding tenets of Linden Hall’s Moravian roots are still present in the school today. But there’s been a fair amount of evolution too, including the school’s growing international student population.

Here’s a look back at Linden Hall’s roots, and the state of the school today.

Moravian roots

The Moravian faith is an integral part of Linden Hall. Founded in 1746 by Moravians, Linden Hall’s presence predates the United States of America. Linden Hall was started with the Moravians’ motto in mind: “In essentials, unity. In nonessentials, liberty. In all things, love.”

Carol Dague, the Moravian Church representative on the Board of Trustees at Linden Hall described the Moravians of the 18th and 19th centuries as “progressive” and committed to the education of young women. (The school’s Articles of Incorporation require a Moravian representative on the board.)

“Boys were already being educated, so they decided to establish a girls’ school in 1746, and it’s been operating continually ever since,” Dague said. “The idea of educating girls was very Moravian.”

Linden Hall was the second all-girls boarding school at the time, predated by the Bethlehem Female Seminary — also founded by the Moravians — in Germantown, Pennsylvania, in 1742. The first public high schools for girls in the United States did not open until 1826.

In Linden Hall’s early years, the Moravian religion played a large role in education. Dague says it was likely that they had daily chapel times, prayer times and religion courses.

When founded, Linden Hall was an entity of the Moravian Church. The school is no longer an entity of the church, but is still associated with the Moravian faith. Due to this continued association, many of the Moravian values are still incorporated in life at Linden Hall.

Dague described that students can attend services at the Mary Dixon chapel if they wish, but they have religious freedom.

“They incorporate all religious faiths into their life. I have to say, too, that Moravians would be very happy with that,” Dague said. “We’re very ecumenical.”

The chapel on campus is where religious functions are held. Wodarz stated that the story behind the chapel is her favorite historical campus tale. Mary Dixon, at the young age of 19, died three years after her graduation from Linden Hall Seminary. Her father, struggling with her death, decided to return to Linden Hall to establish a chapel under her name in 1883.

Option to board

One of Linden Hall’s unique features is the school’s option to board. Linden Hall has three different options for students who attend.

Boarding students can either board full time or board during the weekdays. Approximately 57% of Linden Hall’s students board in some form.

There is also a large number of students who live in the surrounding area and choose not to board at Linden Hall. Non-boarders make up approximately 43% of the school’s students.

The boarding option allows girls from all over the country and world to receive a Linden Hall education. According to Linden Hall’s website, the school’s students represent 25 countries and 13 states.

Wodarz explained that boarding students are given a sense of freedom, and frequently head into town after school to grab ice cream or shop around Lititz.

Residence halls located on the 49-acre campus give boarding students proximity to their classes during the day.

Tuition for day students is $28,000 per year. Weekday boarding tuition is $53,354 per year and 7-day boarding tuition is $62,696. Linden Hall offers merit scholarships for up to 20% of tuition. Need-based financial aid is also available.

International population

A large facet of life and education at Linden Hall is their population of international students, which has been present since the mid-20th century. In 1957, Linden Hall represented five foreign countries. Students today represent 37 countries. Although the pandemic made it challenging for some students to get Visas, the role of international students remains strong on Linden Hall’s campus.

Many international students choose to call Linden Hall home because of its unique STEM program with various course options, Wodarz says. Linden Hall offers courses such as multi-varied calculus and forensic science. Wodarz explained that the school looks at college course lists and what skills are valued in the workforce, to adapt and widen their course offerings to mirror the world after high school.

A safe campus environment and an ideal location in “America’s cutest small town,” which is a short drive away from Philadelphia, New York City, and other large metropolitan areas are also attractive factors for international students.

Wodarz said international students’ cultures influence life at Linden Hall, including the dining hall cuisine, which frequently features Jamaican, Indian and various Asian options, among others.

Due to the large presence of international students, the young women at Linden Hall gain greater cultural awareness and are better prepared to “compete on a global stage,” Wodarz said.

“We continue to be focused on a very inclusive community,” Wodarz said.

Rediscovering history

During her archival project, Remollino unearthed and organized nearly every artifact that was saved from the past 275 years. Remollino says she gained a new perspective on the young women who came before her.

“When you see what people looked like in a yearbook and all the extracurriculars, there is so much more than just what meets the eye,” Remollino said. “People are so complex. It was really interesting to see on paper and find letters and scrapbooks that really tell who they were.”

Due to the well-preserved archives, Remollino had the opportunity to read primary documents written by students during World War I and II.

“Linden Hall was running during World War I and World War II, so that was something that students had to live through,” Remollino said. “These were real people.”

One of Remollino’s favorite artifacts was a Linden Hall field hockey uniform that was donated by the daughter of an alumna.

“There was an old field hockey uniform from around the 1940s,” Remollino said. “I thought it was so cool to have a physical piece of history right there. We had the alumna that had it put it back on. It was so cute to see after all the time that had passed.”

Along with organizing the archive room, Remollino decorated a display case with hand-picked artifacts from the 1800s. Some of these artifacts included signs from campus, excerpts from “The Echo,” and photographs of students at the time.

At the alumnae gala, the school utilized Remollino’s work through a “pop-up” history exhibit which included class banners, Linden Hall pins, rings and old playbills, among other artifacts.

Remollino graduated this spring and will study English education, with a journalism minor, at Elizabethtown College.

Other ways the students celebrated the 275th anniversary included the annual Gretna Day, which dates back to 1915. Gretna Day was originally started as a day off school for students to celebrate then-headmaster Frederick William Stengel’s birthday. Now, students celebrate by heading north to Mount Gretna in Lebanon County to hike, eat and rollerblade. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the event was held on campus.

“While we have been around since 1746, we are still continuing to make history,” Remollino said. “We’ve been through a lot, but we’re still evolving as a community.”

Linden Hall’s fall semester for the 2022-2023 school year starts Aug. 22.