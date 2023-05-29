On June 1, 1868, at age 77, James Buchanan, the 15th President of the United States died in his bed at his Wheatland home in Lancaster.

Now, 155 years later, LancasterHistory marks the anniversary of Buchanan's death by bringing back 'A House in Mourning" -- a popular guided tour of Wheatland focusing on the passing of the 15th president, the thousands of mourners who journey to Lancaster to pay their respects and Victorian-era mourning customs.

The tours takes place on 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1, 2 and 3 -- marking the three days Buchanan laid in state in Wheatland.

According to Patrick Clarke, the director of President James Buchanan's Wheatland, the tour "offers visitors a unique opportunity to learn about a fascinating sociocultural period in our history. The Victorian customs surrounding death and mourning are unique and give us insight into how individuals memorialized and grieved the loss of loved ones or important figures."

The tours cost $15 for adults, $13 for seniors ages 65 and older, $8 for students ages 11 or with a valid college ID and free for kids 10 and under. The tour is free for LancasterHistory members, but reservations are required.

Find more information and buy tickets here.