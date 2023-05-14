Historic Rock Ford kicked off its 2023 season last month with a new exhibit in the Snyder Gallery, “The Market Town & The Metropolis: 18th Century Lancaster and its Artistic Connections to Philadelphia.” The exhibit, which runs until Oct. 31, highlights Lancaster artisans and their ties to Philadelphia, including furniture makers Thomas Tufft and Peter Frick, who worked in both Lancaster and Philadelphia.

According to a press release from Rock Ford, the exhibit will include furniture like a rare late 18th-century Philadelphia Chippendale camelback sofa that has never before been exhibited in public. Another 18th-century Philadelphia and Lancaster connection is represented in portraits of Lancaster Countians Judge Henry Slaymaker and Faithful Richardson Slaymaker — Sam Slaymaker’s fifth-great-grandparents — by Philadelphia-based artist Gustavus Hesselius and his son John. The portraits, which are part of a private collection, haven’t been exhibited publicly since a 1971 Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts Exhibit.

The portraits represent a bit of a full-circle moment for Sam Slaymaker, executive director at Rock Ford.

“This is the first time in my 18 years at Rock Ford that my family's story has intersected in such an overt way with our mission at Rock Ford,” Slaymaker wrote in an email.