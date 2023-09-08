Basketball player Whitey Von Nieda, a Lancaster County native, died this week at 101. Von Nieda was the first former NBA player to reach 100 years of age.

Here's a look at a few important moments from his career, as seen through the LNP | LancasterOnline digital archives.

Stanley Lee "Whitey" Von Nieda Jr. was born in Ephrata on June 19, 1922. His family already had a notable pedigree in basketball - as did his nickname.

Stanley's uncle Harry Von Nieda also went by "Whitey," and was a star of the Ephrata High School basketball team right about the time Stanley was born. He went on to an impressive showing at Penn State, where he excelled as a player and was team captain in 1928.

Stanley Von Nieda followed in his uncle's footsteps in more than just nicknames - he was also a star at Ephrata High School - where he was Lancaster County's top scorer in 1940 - and he also went on to success at Penn State.

In 1942, Von Nieda was not only the only sophomore to play on the varsity Nittany Lions, he was also the team's leading scorer across the first eight games. He left Penn State to enlist in the U.S. Army in 1943, joining the paratrooper school at Fort Benning, Georgia, after basic training.

While there, he played for the school's basketball team, competing in the Main Post league, which was made up of teams from various military units stationed in that area, and to a lesser extent for the Nehi Reds, a local team. He scored an incredible 931 points in 44 games during his short time in Georgia, before shipping out to the European theater of World War II.

After the war, Von Nieda returned home to Lancaster County, playing for the Lancaster Red Roses in their inaugural 1946-47 season, during which his on-court prowess packed the Lancaster Armory with fans for home games. The Red Roses' first game was against the Reading Keys, and Von Nieda led the team to victory in front of 1,600 paying fans at the armory. He went on to lead the Eastern Professional Basketball League in scoring for the season.

His success in the EPBL led to a signing in 1947 to play in the National Basketball League, where he joined the Tri-City Blackhawks, a team based in Moline, Illinois.

Von Nieda played for three seasons in Moline, during which the Blackhawks clinched two NBL division titles.

In 1949, the NBL merged with the Basketball Association of America to form the NBA, and thus Von Nieda played his final season with the Blackhawks in the new league.

During that season, Von Nieda suffered an eye injury and was traded to the Baltimore Bullets in January 1950, where he finished out the 1949-1950 season - and finished out his NBA career.

After his career in pro ball, he coached Elizabethtown College's basketball team for three seasons in the early 1950s, and continued to play semi-pro games on weekends for many years. He also played in Ephrata High School alumni games - an activity he continued well into his 60s.